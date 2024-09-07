UAE jobs: Need to ask for a salary hike? 5 ways to ensure you get that raise

The company which employed 116,500 people as of June 29, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2024
Question: How (and when) can an employee ask for a raise?
Answer: Navigating the quest for a raise can feel like plotting a strategic game, where knowing the rules, understanding the playing field, and timing your moves can significantly impact the outcome. Here's a guide to take you through this process:
Step 1: Understand the rulebook
Dive into your company’s policies like they're the latest page-turner. Familiarise yourself with the official guidelines on performance reviews and salary adjustments. Knowing the procedural landscape can help you align your request with the company’s rhythm and expectations.
Step 2: Market research
Do your homework on what the market is paying. Tools like Glassdoor or LinkedIn Salary can be invaluable here. Understanding what others in similar roles and regions are earning not only arms you with necessary data but also helps set realistic expectations for your own salary aspirations.
Step 3: Gather your evidence
Assemble a compelling dossier of your contributions. Highlight significant projects, positive feedback from colleagues or clients, and any additional responsibilities you’ve taken on. It's essential not only to demonstrate your personal need but also to align your request with the benefits you bring to the company. A compelling case for a raise should be more than personal reasons like cost-of-living adjustments or feeling that you ‘deserve it’. Instead, focus on presenting a well-documented account of how your performance and contributions have positively impacted the company's goals and bottom line.
If you’ve led a project that increased revenue or efficiency, have those numbers at hand. Show how your contributions have resulted in tangible business outcomes, such as cost savings, new client acquisitions, or significant project completions. These achievements highlight your value to the organisation beyond just fulfilling your role — they show your direct contribution to the company’s success.
Step 4: Timing your move
Choosing the right moment is crucial. Consider asking after a major project completion or during a period when the company has reported strong financial results. Optimal timing can enhance the receptiveness of your request, making it more likely to be met positively.
Step 5: The meeting
Schedule a discussion with your supervisor and be upfront about the agenda. This transparency ensures that both parties come prepared, setting the stage for a constructive conversation. Approach this meeting with confidence, armed with your research and accomplishments.
In framing your request, think about why your manager or the company should care about your contributions. It’s not just about what you’ve done, but about how what you’ve done aligns with the company’s strategy and objectives. Showing that you understand and contribute to the broader company goals can make a strong case for why investing in you is beneficial to the company.
While personal performance is critical, also assess the company’s current economic health and the broader industry context. If the organisation is facing financial challenges, it may be prudent to temper immediate expectations or explore alternative forms of recognition and reward.
Remember, a well-rounded discussion about compensation does not solely focus on salary but also considers other forms of recognition and growth opportunities within the company. If budget constraints limit immediate financial rewards, be open to discussing other forms of compensation that could include professional development, additional responsibilities, or flexible work arrangements. These discussions can also reinforce your commitment to the company and your desire to grow within it, all while addressing your professional and financial aspirations.
This guide has been provided by the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies.
