UAE jobs: How to prevent discrimination when hiring people of determination

Approximately 15 per cent of the global population, or about 1 billion people, live with disabilities, making them the world's largest minority. Among these, 386 million are of working age, yet unemployment rates can reach as high as 80 per cent in some countries, fuelled by the widespread misconception that persons with disabilities are unable to work, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In today’s competitive job market, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) are critical for success.

Yet, many organisations still struggle to attract candidates with disabilities (people of determination) and provide a truly inclusive hiring experience.

Based on personal experience and research conducted over the years, here are practical steps that both employers and candidates can take to create a more inclusive hiring process.

Use genuine, heartfelt language

To attract disabled job candidates, start by avoiding generic, formal language in job postings and diversity statements. Phrases like “We are an equal opportunity employer” are required by law, but they don’t always show real commitment to inclusion.

Instead, use genuine and heartfelt language that shows true dedication to creating an inclusive workplace. For example, a short video or a personal note from the senior leadership about the company’s commitment to supporting disabled employees and testimonials from employees with disabilities can be much more effective.

Refine job requirements

People of determination often carefully review job descriptions to see if they can perform the required duties. To attract a more diverse talent pool, companies should focus on essential job functions and remove unnecessary qualifications. For example, evaluate if holding a driver’s licence is truly essential for the role.

Being visually impaired, I often avoid applying for jobs that require a driver’s licence. By concentrating on what’s truly important, companies can eliminate barriers that might discourage disabled candidates.

Rewrite job descriptions

Job descriptions with complex language and industry jargon can be a barrier for differently-abled applicants.

Companies should keep job postings clear and simple, avoiding any language that suggests only non-disabled candidates are qualified. Using accessible platforms and tools, such as those compatible with screen readers and offering job descriptions in Braille, can help reach a wider audience of candidates and ensure equal opportunities for all. Ideally, employers should clearly state in job postings that the company welcomes applications from people of determination and is committed to providing accommodations throughout the hiring process.

Offer remote work options

Remote work can help candidates who struggle with commuting. With Sharjah's four-day workweek and Dubai's new four-day workweek initiative, companies can also consider flexible work arrangements to support a better work-life balance for all employees. The CIPD’s hybrid work model is perfect for me because commuting and navigating public transport can be tough. Being able to work remotely a few days a week makes a big difference and is something I truly value.

Provide training for everyone from day one

Everyone in the company, from top to bottom, should get EDI training, ideally as part of induction. This helps ensure fair hiring processes and a supportive workplace. The training should cover things like recognising unconscious bias, talking about mental health, and supporting EDI efforts. For example, managers should learn to spot and address bias during interviews and all employees should understand how to support their diverse colleagues.

Encourage open dialogue

Creating an inclusive environment is essential for effective communication. Employers should proactively ask all candidates if they need any accommodations, regardless of whether a disability has been disclosed; not all disabilities are visible. Using phrases like, “We aim to support all candidates fully. If you require any accommodations or adjustments, please let us know how we can assist you?” can encourage openness and help make the hiring process more supportive and equitable.