UAE jobs: From ‘great resignation’ to ‘great return’, how to stop employees from quitting

File photo

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:00 AM

Question: Is ‘the great resignation’ over? How can companies retain top employees and prevent another such trend from happening?

Answer: In the whirlwind of job market trends, 'The Great Resignation' and its sequel, 'The Great Return,' have become buzzwords that people professionals and corporate strategists can't ignore. The dance between leaving and returning to the workplace has spurred a deeper analysis of talent retention and the overall employee experience.

Understanding the shifts:

First, let's tackle the phenomenon of 'The Great Resignation'. This was more than a trend; it was a mass exodus of employees across industries, searching for better opportunities, more meaningful work, or simply a different lifestyle after the pandemic-induced reflection period. It underscored a universal truth: workers value flexibility, respect, and fulfilment over the traditional confines of office life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

But as the dust settles, we’re witnessing 'The Great Return' — employees are trickling back, but they're not just returning; they're re-evaluating what they want from their workplace. The key to harnessing this return to the office is not just about getting bodies back at desks but re-engaging them in ways that resonate with their newfound expectations.

Strategies for talent retention:

1. Enhanced employee experience: Imagine creating a workplace that feels less like a production line and more like a collaborative community. Companies are redesigning office spaces to be more than just workstations. They're integrating social areas, wellness centres, and more flexible workspaces to enhance the daily work experience.

2. Flexibility is non-negotiable: One of the loudest messages from The Great Resignation was the demand for flexible working conditions. As employees return, offering hybrid models — where employees can split their time between home and office — can be a game changer. It's about blending productivity with personal life balance.

3. Growth and development opportunities: The modern employee wants to feel growth in their roles, not just go through the motions. Investing in continuous learning and development, from digital skill enhancements to leadership training, can make employees feel valued and invested in their futures at the company.

4. Recognition and reward: Recognising and rewarding employees isn’t just about the annual bonus; it’s about creating a culture of appreciation. Frequent recognition, whether through peer-to-peer praise systems or more formal awards, can significantly boost morale and loyalty.