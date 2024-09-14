UAE jobs: From ‘great resignation’ to ‘great return’, how to stop employees from quitting

Not all interns took up jobs they wanted to pursue in the future, others went for something that would help them learn other skills, like content creation and public speaking
Question: Is ‘the great resignation’ over? How can companies retain top employees and prevent another such trend from happening?
Answer: In the whirlwind of job market trends, 'The Great Resignation' and its sequel, 'The Great Return,' have become buzzwords that people professionals and corporate strategists can't ignore. The dance between leaving and returning to the workplace has spurred a deeper analysis of talent retention and the overall employee experience.
Understanding the shifts:
First, let's tackle the phenomenon of 'The Great Resignation'. This was more than a trend; it was a mass exodus of employees across industries, searching for better opportunities, more meaningful work, or simply a different lifestyle after the pandemic-induced reflection period. It underscored a universal truth: workers value flexibility, respect, and fulfilment over the traditional confines of office life.
But as the dust settles, we’re witnessing 'The Great Return' — employees are trickling back, but they're not just returning; they're re-evaluating what they want from their workplace. The key to harnessing this return to the office is not just about getting bodies back at desks but re-engaging them in ways that resonate with their newfound expectations.
Strategies for talent retention:
1. Enhanced employee experience: Imagine creating a workplace that feels less like a production line and more like a collaborative community. Companies are redesigning office spaces to be more than just workstations. They're integrating social areas, wellness centres, and more flexible workspaces to enhance the daily work experience.
2. Flexibility is non-negotiable: One of the loudest messages from The Great Resignation was the demand for flexible working conditions. As employees return, offering hybrid models — where employees can split their time between home and office — can be a game changer. It's about blending productivity with personal life balance.
3. Growth and development opportunities: The modern employee wants to feel growth in their roles, not just go through the motions. Investing in continuous learning and development, from digital skill enhancements to leadership training, can make employees feel valued and invested in their futures at the company.
4. Recognition and reward: Recognising and rewarding employees isn’t just about the annual bonus; it’s about creating a culture of appreciation. Frequent recognition, whether through peer-to-peer praise systems or more formal awards, can significantly boost morale and loyalty.
5. Cultivating a purpose-driven culture: Employees often return or stick around when they believe in what they’re working towards. Companies that articulate a clear, compelling vision and demonstrate how each role contributes to this broader purpose tend to retain talent more effectively.
The key takeaway for organisations is clear: The Great Return isn't just about refilling positions; it's about reimagining them. It’s about making the workplace an environment where employees feel continuously engaged and valued. In this ever-evolving employment saga, the companies that thrive are those that treat their workforce not just as workers, but as vital partners in their shared corporate journey.
No matter the excellence of a product or service, it's the people at the forefront who truly bring it to life for consumers and service users. For organisations, the ultimate investment should focus on cultivating a stellar 'Employee Experience' similar to how they prioritise 'Customer Experience'. This strategy goes beyond mere cosmetic changes like rebranding the HR department to "Human Capital" or updating the title of a CHRO to 'Chief People Officer.' It demands a genuine, strategic commitment to nurturing the workforce.
Effective organisations understand that their people are the driving force behind a robust bottom line. This understanding should be encapsulated in a clear strategy that recognises and harnesses the value of every employee. Such a strategy not only boosts morale and retention but directly impacts productivity and profitability. Investing in the employee experience is not just about creating a pleasant workplace but about building a foundational culture that empowers and inspires employees to bring their best to work every day. This approach ensures that businesses not only thrive in terms of numbers but also foster a reputation as great places to work, attracting top talent and fostering loyalty that resonates through every level of the organisation.
This guide has been provided by the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies.
