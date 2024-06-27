Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:10 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM

The UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways, is set to recruit hundreds more pilots this year to support its expanding fleet and network, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier announced on Thursday.

Etihad will hold an international recruitment roadshow beginning on June 29 in Larnaca, Cyprus, and seven other cities in Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Lithuania until July 13.

Etihad is seeking pilots of all ranks and for aircraft types from across the Etihad fleet including the Airbus A320, A350 and A380 as well as the Boeing 777 and 787, and Boeing 777 freighters.

Applicants can register their interest by attending one of the roadshows or by signing up for more information online at careers.etihad.com.

“Pilots who do not yet fulfil the Etihad criteria but may wish to join Etihad in the future are also encouraged to attend the roadshow or register their interest online,” the UAE airline added.

Etihad said it would double its fleet size by 2030 as compared to 2022, noting: “This growth trajectory will offer pilots significant career progression and promotion opportunities, making Etihad a highly attractive employer for ambitious pilots looking to build a solid career.”

“We’re proud to showcase everything that both Etihad and Abu Dhabi have to offer, and we are seeking pilots who share in our ambitions,” added John Wright, chief operations and guest officer at Etihad Airways,