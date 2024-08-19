UAE jobs: Dubai group to hire 1,000 bike riders, recruitment to run until Thursday

Photo: Supplied

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 9:19 AM

The Dubai-based Transguard Group, which provides security, facilities management, cash services, and white-collar staffing services in the UAE, on Monday announced that it would hire 1,000 motorbike riders.

In order to apply for the job, applicants must have a UAE driving licence issued in or before February 2024. Benefits include a fixed monthly salary, tips, a company-provided motorbike, mobile phone, SIM card, accommodation, medical insurance, visa, an annual flight ticket, and a 30-day paid leave.

The company has listed Dh1,500 salary, as well as overtime and fuel allowance of up to Dh300 on its website.

Starting today, August 19, applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm. The Open Days will run till Thursday.

This is Transguard’s second major recruitment announcement of 2024; in May the business solutions provider announced a series of open days at Emirates Headquarters for chauffeur drivers.