UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple positions

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 10:36 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 11:27 AM

Looking for a dream job in Dubai and want to work with a trillion-dollar company? Here is an opportunity for you.

US technology giant Apple has listed new vacancies for various departments such as marketing, sales and, business development and retail. Apple is regarded highly globally for its employee-centric environment and has stringent rules when bringing on board new talent. All employees are required to be flexible in terms of their schedule as the work hours will be based on the business needs.

Below is the list of vacancies and requirements by Apple to recruit employees:

Job position: Creative

Requirement: Able to teach small groups and multiple customers simultaneously, comfortable selling as well as teaching, helping team members as needed.

Job position: Expert

Requirement: Leader in sales, product knowledge, and solutions. But also know how to turn mild customer curiosity into intense interest - and ownership. Candidate always meets, and at times exceeds, established performance goals. Candidate should have strong people skills, approachable and be a good listener.

Job position: Business Expert

Requirement: Good knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them;

Comfortable at using the phone to interact with customers and provide business solutions; able to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events; at least one year of experience selling in the business market; strong people and presentation skills, and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Job position: Operations Expert

Requirement: Candidate should have leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group; strong organizational skills; manage and meet multiple inventory deadlines each week; and observe guidelines to allow secure access to products and movement through the stockroom.

Job position: Specialist

Requirement: Ability to support store team members, and turn store visitors into a loyal customer; quick at learning new products and features with an interest in technology, particularly Apple products; and strong communication skills that let you converse as freely and comfortably with small groups as with individual customers.

Job position: Genius

Requirement: Maintaining customers’ trust in Apple as a skilled technician, troubleshooting and repairing products; educating team members about products, while independently keeping your own technical know-how up to date; excellent time management skills and can make decisions quickly.

Job position: Business Pro

Requirement: At least three years of success and high performance in sales of technology or business solutions, or equivalent. Requirement: You help customers discover how Apple products can transform the way they work and build loyalty by maintaining those customer relationships.

Job position: Technical specialist

Requirement: Ability to assess customers’ support needs when they arrive and provide solutions or refer them to other team members; contribute to an inclusive environment through respecting each others’ differences and having the curiosity to learn. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.

Job position: Regional sales leader

Requirement: As a go-to person with leadership, you are trusted and comfortable in tough situations. You can settle disputes, negotiations and own the hard calls with minimal noise.

Job position: Sales and business development

Requirement: Based in Dubai, the candidate will be reporting to the North Africa Sales lead. The role has two key responsibilities – managing all aspects of channel programmes as well as supporting the NA& Islands sales team in various business development deliverables. University degree holder or equivalent experience.

