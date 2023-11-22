UAE jobs: Can you work for two employers at once? All you need to know

Employers in the country are split on the topic, with some executives arguing that AI tools may reduce creativity
When it comes to the best countries in which to work, UAE repeatedly tops global rankings. With clean streets, secure neighbourhoods, great benefits, and a wide range of permits and visas, every year more expats flock to the country for a more fulfilling and convenient life.
The laws in the country not only make it possible to work good jobs, but also to have two jobs at once. Employees do not need permission from their primary employer to take up part-time work.
According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), UAE's Labour Law allows employers to recruit skilled part-time workers. These employees must have university degrees or higher, and must have completed two or three years diploma in any technical or scientific field.
According to the type of visa they hold, employees must fulfil different requirements to take up a second job.
1. Work visa holders
People who are residing in the UAE on a work visa can take up another job as long as they get a part-time work permit from MoHRE. This permit is valid for a year, and allows the holder to work at another company for less than eight hours a day.
This rule applies to Emiratis, GCC nationals, and other expats.
2. Family visa holders
People who hold family visas can also work a second job with a part-time permit from MoHRE, which can be issued to 'men and women between 18 and 65 years of age' The employee also needs an NOC (no-objection certificate) from the sponsor.
The law says that companies can recruit skilled workers for not more than 48 hours per week or 144 hour per three weeks. The worker must get weekly rest of not less than one day.
The total fee to apply for a part-time work permit from MoHRE is Dh600: Dh100 for the application and Dh500 for approval.
Working a second job without the part-time permit can fetch the hiring company a fine of Dh50,000. Additional penalties can be applied for repeat offences.
You can read about gratuity and other types of work permits issued by MoHRE here.
ALSO READ:
Employers in the country are split on the topic, with some executives arguing that AI tools may reduce creativity
To support job-seekers, employers' needs and demands must be clarified, he adds
The three-day exhibition is an empowering platform for local talent and the first of its kind in the region
Age is nothing but a number as the new era of work reveals a more diverse, more inclusive environment
The UAE job market is quite attractive thanks to variety of measures taken by the govt, including specialised residency permits and visas
Remote working space caters to all business needs including unlimited 5G internet, and an advanced router
The automotive sector in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are witnessing good employment opportunities
Ahead of COP28, over 35,000 professionals list sustainability and environmental compliance as primary skills