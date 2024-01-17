UAE jobs: A 30-day plan to return to work after you have taken a career break

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:30 AM

Taking a break to nurture your family is a choice many women make. However, it's time to bust the myth that returning to work is impossible for such women. With dedication and right approach, they can get back to having a great career.

Day 1: Begin your journey by journaling. Determine your skills, strengths, and interests. What kind of work are you passionate about? What skills do you bring to the table?

𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟐: Create a resume tailored to your skill set. You can use various online resources like Canva or Microsoft to select a suitable resume template and build a professional resume.

𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟑- 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟑𝟎: Allocate two hours every day to perform 1-3 tasks from below for the rest of 28 days.

1. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥-𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: Research industries and job roles, identify potential employers or companies you want to work for in LinkedIn and reach out to them.

2. 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: Connect with former colleagues on LinkedIn. Attend networking events. Reach out to friends and acquaintances in your field.

3. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: Update your resume with your most recent skills and experiences. Create a compelling cover letter template.

4. 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Enhance your LinkedIn profile and share relevant articles and posts to demonstrate your expertise.

5. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬: Reach out to recruitment agencies specialising in your industry. Submit your resume to job search websites.

6. 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Identify skills that need improvement and enroll in online courses or workshops.

7. 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜tise 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. Prepare your elevator pitch.

8. 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰-𝐮𝐩𝐬. Maintain an Excel file for the same.

9. 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰-𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: Reflect on your progress and adapt your strategy as needed.

10. 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩: Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, so take help as and when needed.

Your sincere and dedicated efforts will yield the desired results within a mere 30 days. So, don't think, but start putting in the effort.

Sengar is the founder of UAE's first women's only job portal Women First Jobs

