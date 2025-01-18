UAE jobs: 6 tips for mothers who are returning to work after a long career break

Question: What are your tips for women who are returning to the workforce after several years of staying home to take care of the family?

Answer: Stepping back into the professional world after dedicating years to your family is both exhilarating and challenging. If you're feeling a mix of excitement and uncertainty, you're not alone. Here are six tips to help you confidently navigate this new chapter.

1. Embrace confidence: You've got this

Remember, you've been here before, and you can do it again. The skills you've honed at home — multitasking, problem-solving, time management — are incredibly valuable in the workplace. Trust in your abilities and the unique perspective you bring.

Think about all the times you've coordinated family schedules, managed household finances, or organised community events. These experiences have sharpened your leadership and organisational skills more than you might realise. Create a list of your transferable skills and accomplishments to remind yourself of your capabilities. This will also come in handy during interviews.

2. Adopt a growth mindset and upskill

The professional landscape may have evolved during your time away. Embrace learning as a continuous journey. Explore online courses, workshops, or certifications to update your skills and boost your confidence.

Whether it's mastering new software, staying current with industry trends, or learning a new language, upskilling can open doors and set you apart. Identify areas relevant to your desired role and invest time in learning. Platforms like Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, or local institutes offer flexible options.

3. Rebuild your network and seek mentors

Networking isn't just about finding job opportunities — it's about connecting with people who can offer support, advice, and encouragement. Reconnect with former colleagues, join professional groups, and don't hesitate to reach out to potential mentors.

Mentors can provide valuable insights into industry changes, help you navigate challenges, and boost your confidence. Attend industry events, webinars, or virtual meetups. Use social media platforms like LinkedIn to engage with professionals in your field.

4. Acknowledge and overcome imposter syndrome

Feeling like an imposter — or doubting your skills, talent, and accomplishments — is common, especially when re-entering the workforce. Recognise these feelings but don't let them hold you back. Use them as motivation to prepare thoroughly and show up confidently.

Remember, everyone has moments of self-doubt. Your experiences and skills are valuable and bring fresh perspectives to the table. Practise positive affirmations and focus on your strengths. Sharing your feelings with trusted friends or mentors can also provide reassurance.

5. Accept the 'forever guilt' and find balance

Many returning mothers grapple with guilt — feeling they're not giving enough at home or at work. It's important to accept that you can't be everywhere at once, and that's okay.

There will be days when you're fully present at work and miss a family event, and days when family needs take precedence over work commitments. Accepting this ebb and flow is key to finding balance. Understand that "having it all" doesn't mean doing it all perfectly. It's about prioritising what's important in the moment and being present where you choose to be.