E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Fines to apply as ministry starts Emiratisation checks on July 1

June 30 has been confirmed as the final deadline for meeting targets in the first half of 2024

by

Sahim Salim
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM

Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 12:58 PM

Starting July 1, authorities in the UAE will begin assessing whether private sector companies have achieved their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024. Firms with 50 employees or more that haven’t added 1 per cent more Emiratis to their payroll over the last six months will be fined.

This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed June 30 as the final deadline for meeting targets for H1.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This year, the fine is Dh8,000 per month for each Emirati not hired.


Private companies in the country are required to increase the number of their Emirati employees by two per cent every year.

By the end of last year, companies were required to have 4 per cent Emiratis as employees. By the end of this month (June), this should be upped to 5 per cent. Before 2024 ends, a firm’s workforce must have 6 per cent UAE nationals.

ALSO READ:

Sahim Salim


More news from Jobs