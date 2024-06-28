UAE: Fines to apply as ministry starts Emiratisation checks on July 1

Over the weekend, Transguard Group will hold an open day to recruit limousine drivers at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai
Starting July 1, authorities in the UAE will begin assessing whether private sector companies have achieved their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024. Firms with 50 employees or more that haven’t added 1 per cent more Emiratis to their payroll over the last six months will be fined.
This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed June 30 as the final deadline for meeting targets for H1.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This year, the fine is Dh8,000 per month for each Emirati not hired.
Private companies in the country are required to increase the number of their Emirati employees by two per cent every year.
By the end of last year, companies were required to have 4 per cent Emiratis as employees. By the end of this month (June), this should be upped to 5 per cent. Before 2024 ends, a firm’s workforce must have 6 per cent UAE nationals.
ALSO READ:
Over the weekend, Transguard Group will hold an open day to recruit limousine drivers at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai
Starting July 1, Mohre will monitor companies’ compliance and impose fines on violators
Here's a nudge to all the recruiters out there: Do not ghost job hunters, close the loop
Here's a guide to eligibility and requirements, as well as salary and benefits
UAE nationals in the private sector have increased by 170 per cent since 2021
It's about crafting a compensation policy that's flexible — but also grounded in common sense
Travel and tourism sector will be employing 928,000 people by 2034, with 1 in 9 residents working in the sector
Sometimes, leaders can be so far removed from daily operations that they forget they are managing humans, not robots