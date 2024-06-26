UAE temperatures cross 50°C: 6,000 workers to learn how to save colleagues in case of heat stroke

Photo: KT file

Thousands of workers in the UAE will soon undergo training that could turn them into first responders in case any of their colleagues suffer heat stroke or other related illnesses.

The initiative comes as temperatures in the country have surpassed the 50°C mark this week ahead of peak summer.

“As many as 6,000 workers will be trained on how to save their colleagues in emergencies like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and other heat-related incidents,” said Mira Shuhail, head of the special programmes division at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

The training and awareness programme was announced on Wednesday at the launch of Mohap's ‘Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign', organised in collaboration with other government entities.

Starting July 1, representatives from government entities, along with doctors and experts, will visit worksites and accommodations in Sharjah to raise awareness about heat exhaustion.

The campaign will cover the central region of the emirate, including Al Dhaid and Al Hamriya, as well as the northwestern towns of Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and other territories.

“The training programme is designed to equip workers with the necessary skills to recognise the signs of heat stroke, provide first aid, and coordinate timely medical assistance,” said Shuhail. “Workers are the closest to their colleagues in case of emergency and they can provide necessary aid. When an ambulance reaches the spot, necessary treatment can be followed further by the doctors.”

Health checkups, food gifts

As part of the campaign, authorities will conduct health screenings for workers. “We will be conducting health checkups like blood pressure and diabetes and other tests to monitor and maintain their well-being,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, director of the Ministry's Representative Office in Sharjah.

To promote a healthy lifestyle, the campaign will also tackle workers' dietary choices and freebies — such as food, juices, and personalised meal plans — would be given away.