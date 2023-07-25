Second salary in UAE: Jobs that can get residents extra income of up to Dh10,000 a month

Experts says there has been a lot more requests coming through for part-time roles

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 8:38 AM

Multinationals and large entities in the UAE can offer part-time jobs and roles that can help residents earn a second salary, according to recruiters and human resources providers.

In the highly competitive UAE market, residents can earn up to Dh10,000, depending on the size of the company, the skills of the employees, and the urgency of the part-time job requirement.

Both large and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — as well as local and international companies — may have opportunities to offer part-time-job hunters, especially since the UAE is home to some industry giants, from Facebook, Google and Apple to Cisco, Adnoc, Emirates airline and Emirates Global Aluminium.

“Larger companies, especially multinational corporations, might have more resources to offer attractive part-time packages, while SMEs may offer more flexibility but potentially with slightly lower remuneration,” said Mayank Patel, vice-president for sales in EEMENA and country head for the Middle East.

Required skills

Nicki Wilson, managing director of Genie Recruitment, said there had been a lot more requests coming through for part-time roles.

“I have recently seen live roles in HR, recruitment, legal, hostessing, copyrighting, creative and entertainment. Firms can definitely find some excellent candidates available who require some flexibility with working.”

Wilson added that SMEs could look into hiring experienced employees on a part-time basis if their budgets were a bit restricted.

Patel revealed that some of the part-time career opportunities can be based on a candidate’s interests, skills, and experience.

The roles may include retail sales associate, customer service representative, content creator, food delivery driver, social media manager, digital marketing specialist, event coordinator, brand ambassador or promoter, administrative assistant, web developer, graphic designer, IT consultant, network Administrator, sales associate and more.

Adecco's vice-president for sales added that firms were looking for flexible and agile talent that commanded soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, critical thinking, problem-solving, customer centricity and effective communication.

Salary

The salary for part-time employees in small organisations in the UAE can vary widely, depending on various factors — such as the industry, job role, employee experience, and the company's financial stability.

Patel said that the income from a part-time job also depends on the candidate's qualifications, skills, industry or the urgency of an employer to complete a project or hire talent to cater to seasonal customer demands.

“Ideally, the income from a part-time job could begin from Dh4,000 depending on the role and complexity of the job,” Patel said, advising job-seekers to remain updated with the latest information on salary benchmarks by checking local job boards, salary surveys, or consulting with recruitment agencies.

