Revealed: UAE jobs that can earn employees higher salary increases in 2025

Professionals working in high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cybersecurity and other specialised roles will see a more pronounced increase in salaries this year.

While there's a lot of talent available in the UAE market, jobs and roles related to AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and e-commerce will be most in demand in 2025, recruitment experts said. This trend is anchored on the country's strong emphasis on advanced technologies and industries.

Overall salaries in the UAE are projected to increase by four per cent across all industries in 2025, said a recent study on Total Remuneration Survey by TASC. However, employees who command leadership and strong technology skills will see higher demand and higher salaries.

“Niche expertise, especially those blend technology and leadership, could command larger jumps when it comes to salaries due to the UAE’s ongoing emphasis on advanced industries and emerging technologies,” said Dina Tawfik, vice-president of growth at Bayt.com.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, she said that considering the competition in the UAE job market, employees must be proactive when it comes to upskilling themselves and specialising in their roles.

“It is a competitive market and also a rewarding market when it comes to earning and adaptability overall. Professionals that embrace technology and language skills, cultural awareness and networking would stand out,” said Tawfik.

Job-seekers' technical acumen, strategic thinking, and strong interpersonal skills will be valuable in various sectors.

“The demand for skilled professionals, especially in sectors like technology, finance, and engineering, has indeed led to an increase in salaries for many positions, including those on short-term contracts,” the report said.

Jobs in demand in UAE in 2025

The UAE job market looks promising in 2025, driven by economic expansion and technological advancements, said Mayank Patel, SVP and head of EEMEA at Adecco.

“Employers are optimistic about their hiring strategies this year. Several sectors are projected to experience increased demand for skilled professionals, such as data scientists, AI specialists, and cybersecurity experts, as the UAE invests in advanced technologies and fintech industries,” said Patel.

In addition, jobs in renewable energy — including engineers and professionals in solar and other parts of the green energy sector — will be needed due to the UAE's focus on sustainability projects. "Banking and finance jobs in risk management, financial analysis, compliance, and digital banking will grow as the sector adapts to new regulations and digital solutions," he said. Tawfik said rapid innovation in finance, technology, logistics, and clean energy will see high demand for jobs in the UAE this year. "From a technology perspective, when it comes to recruitment, it would be experts of AI that deploy solutions for logistics, customer engagement, skilled technologists, data-driven decision makers overall; and AI-assisted diagnostics, telemedicine, health tech solutions in healthcare. There is going to be a lot of AI-enhanced recruitment as it is increasingly being used to automate routine tasks," she added.