Low salary, rising cost of living: Nearly 7 out of 10 UAE employees looking to switch jobs

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

More than two-thirds – 67 per cent – of employees in the UAE are seeking an immediate job switch, indicating a surge in job mobility and a willingness to explore new career paths, according to a new survey released by global HR solutions firm Adecco.

The key factors influencing candidates to change their jobs include limited career progression, uncompetitive pay, rising cost of living, poor work-life balance, inadequate employee benefits, and lack of work flexibility.

“Candidates today are increasingly driven by career pursuits. Discussions during interviews and job negotiations frequently revolve around job security, work-life balance, annual career progression opportunities and competitive compensation,” said Mayank Patel, SVP and head of Adecco EEMENA and country head Middle East.

“Salary remains a significant motivator for candidates in the UAE, but other factors such as good work-life balance, company culture, career prospects and job security also play crucial roles,” he said.

Mayank Patel

Adecco unveiled the UAE’s work trend report, based on insights gathered from 507 professionals across various industries and functions.

The highest numbers are observed in mid-senior level candidates within the technology and software services industry, followed by banking, construction, engineering, logistics, retail and luxury sectors.

Conversely, 15 to 20 per cent of professionals have no intention of switching jobs and are focused on progressing in their current roles.

Hiring sectors

“The UAE is experiencing a remarkable transformation in recruitment, driven by a multitude of factors including the increasing expatriate population, rapid technological advancements, a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion and evolving skill requirements,” added Patel.