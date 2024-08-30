Look: This Dubai firm lets employees bring pets to office, use walking pads while working

Photos: Supplied

A consultancy in Dubai is going out of its way to create a healthier and more engaging work environment for its employees with initiatives like allowing pets in the office and the use of walking pads while working.

As employees worldwide increasingly seek a holistic approach to workplace well-being, Kekst CNC, a global communications advisory firm, has recognised this trend and taken proactive steps.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” Abbie Kadom, head of people and culture, told Khaleej Times.

Kekst CNC has 14 offices across the world, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, London, Paris, and Munich. Its Dubai branch has fully embraced its employee-centric well-being strategy.

“The work landscape has changed so much, especially during and after the pandemic, and we were inspired to rethink how we support our employees, in both a personal and professional sense,” Kadom said about the inspiration behind introducing such innovative practices.

“We wanted to create an environment where individuals can thrive, stay engaged, and bring their best selves to work, every day.”

The novel initiatives include its ‘Bring Your Pet to the Office Day’, allowing employees to come to work with their fur babies in tow for a certain day of the week.

The office has also set up walking pads so the staff could hit their daily step count while working.

There sound healing sessions, too, to support mental and emotional health — and, every month, fitness challenges promote some friendly competition to boost employees' physical health.

Kadom acknowledged, however, that implementing such sweeping changes wasn't a walk in the park. Getting employees on board — plus convincing them that these initiatives were worth their time and effort — was a challenge.

“It’s important to strike a balance between productivity and flexibility. Getting the buy-in from all levels of the organisation was another challenge. But we managed to gain broad support through transparent communication and by demonstrating the potential benefits of our initiatives.”

Impact on well-being

Kadom noted that the feedback from staff has been "overwhelmingly positive".

“Employees reported feeling more valued, supported, and motivated. Initiatives that focus on mental health, flexible working, and wellness are those that have made a big and noticeable impact on people’s overall well-being. They feel more connected to the company and each other, which is great for a positive, cohesive work environment.”