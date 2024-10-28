UAE jobs: Firms, recruiters to hire over 900 citizens in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Supplied

More than 900 citizens are to be hired by private firms in Abu Dhabi as the Industrialists Career Exhibition kicked off on Monday.

The three-day career fair, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, marks its third edition since launching in October 2023. The previous two editions, in October 2023 and April this year, saw a successful recruitment of over 1,400 Emiratis in the private sector. . Additionally, smaller fairs in Ras Al Khaimah resulted in the hiring of 200 more Emiratis.

For its third edition, the fair has set an ambitious target of recruiting more than 900 citizens, including 100 opportunities specifically for People of Determination, with 93 companies participating. Salama Al Awadhi, director of National In-Country Value Programme (ICV) at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), expressed confidence that the fair will exceed its recruitment goal.

“Whenever we provide vacancies, we ensure they are filled, and we continue following up with companies even after the exhibition, so our work doesn’t stop here,” she explained.­­­­

On the first day of the career fair, at least two people signed employment contracts. Among them was Reem Al Ameri, a 29-year-old former banking professional who took a career break after becoming pregnant with her first child.

"I took a year off," she shared. "My son, Thiab, is only two months old, but I’m eager to start working again."

Reem was introduced to the fair through email notifications and decided over the weekend to attend on the first day. After registering at the entrance and providing her background details, she was presented with a list of positions that matched her skills. Within minutes, she accepted an offer as an assistant administrator with the National Food Products Company and is set to begin as a paid trainee within two weeks.

Reem Al Ameri

Another job seeker, Abdulla Al Arimi, a 45-year-old People of Determination, applied to two companies with optimism. Previously employed in the financial department of the health sector, Abdulla recently left his position and was encouraged by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination to attend the fair.

He holds a master’s degree in business management from the American University in the Emirates (AUE) and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Abu Dhabi University. He applied for positions, including an ICV specialist role in a petroleum company. “With a finance background, I’m adaptable to any sector,” he said, adding that he has walked with the help of crutches since his teenage years due to infantile paralysis at birth.

Abdulla Al Arimi