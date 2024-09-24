'Investing in future': UAE firms attract Emirati talent with tailored programmes for their development

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:17 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:19 PM

UAE companies are not only filling up positions, they are investing in the future of the nation. From tailored mentorship programmes to strategic partnerships with educational institutions, the focus is clear: To develop a skilled workforce that reflects the aspirations and potential of the UAE's next generation, employers said at the opening of 2024 UAE Careers Fair 'Ru'ya in Dubai on Tuesday.

Fatma Hussain, Chief People Officer at Dubai Holding, emphasised their commitment to attracting Emirati talent across diverse sectors. "We are dedicated to drawing Emiratis into various roles, from entertainment to ICT," she told Khaleej Times. The standout “Leaders of Tomorrow” programmes offers a comprehensive 12-month development journey that includes mentorship from industry leaders and opportunities for international exposure.

"Our goal is to nurture adaptable individuals who are ready to thrive in a fast-paced environment," she added. Currently, Dubai Holding boasts a significant Emiratisation rate, with plans to expand this as they actively recruit more Emiratis through initiatives like the fair.

Fatma Hussain.

At Dubai Municipality, Fatma Sultan Al Hamrani highlighted their ambitious recruitment goals and strategic vision. "We’ve successfully hired around 130 Emiratis and aim to exceed 150 by the end of this fair," she stated.

Fatma Sultan Al Hamrani.

The Dubai Municipality Academy plays a crucial role in this initiative by sponsoring students, which helps ensure a steady pipeline of skilled Emirati professionals. "We focus on various roles, including engineering and administrative positions, and we provide comprehensive training programs to support their development," she explained, emphasising their dedication to fostering a skilled workforce.

Manal Ali Al Soori.

Manal Ali Al Soori, Senior Vice President of HR Recruitment at Emirates Group, discussed their tailored engagement strategies for younger Emiratis. "We offer specialised programmes for high school graduates and university alumni, providing hands-on training that prepares them for various roles in aviation," she explained.

This includes initiatives like the Supervisory Fast Track Programme, designed to help high school graduates gain immediate work experience. Currently, the Emirates Group employs 3,500 Emiratis, with nearly half in middle management or senior executive positions. “We are committed to empowering young Emiratis and creating pathways for them to succeed in the aviation industry,” Al Soori added.

Nasser AlBlooshi.