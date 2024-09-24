Hiring in UAE: Dubai Police open up 175 job vacancies for citizens; career fair begins today

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 1:18 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 1:19 PM

University graduate and high school diploma holders in Dubai now have the opportunity to apply for jobs at Dubai Police. Interested candidates can go to the 2024 UAE Careers Fair 'Ru'ya, taking place from Tuesday, September 24, until September 26, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Police stated that 175 job vacancies will be available for university graduates and high school diploma holders, with 50 positions available for university graduates from various disciplines and 125 positions for high school graduates.

Dubai Police will provide electronic devices at its stand at the fair, allowing interested candidates to apply for jobs using smart technology through Dubai Police's online portal: https://srs.dubaipolice.gov.ae, according to colonel Hamad bin Dafous, director of the Selection and Recruitment Department in the General Department of Human Resources.

Requirements

To be eligible, the applicants must be:

UAE national

At least 18 years old

The applicant must hold a high school or university diploma issued by an educational institute recognised by the competent authorities in the country

The citizen must pass required tests, medical examinations, and personal interviews

The candidate must not have any criminal record involving dishonesty or breach of trust

Additionally, they should not have been stripped of their military rank or dismissed from any security, military, or civil service.

Major General Ahmad Mohammed Rafea, assistant commander-in-chief for Administrative Affairs, emphasised that Dubai Police's participation in the 2024 UAE Careers Fair supports the country's strategic goal of empowering young Emiratis in security roles. He also stated that recruiting UAE nationals is a top priority, with a focus on attracting both male and female citizens to join the security workforce.

"This will help Dubai Police achieve its strategic goal of making Dubai a "safe city" while working towards the community's happiness and fostering innovation in institutional resources and capabilities," he added.