Hiring in UAE: Dubai Police open up 175 job vacancies for citizens; career fair begins today

The UAE authority took to social media to inform citizens of vacancies in the department
University graduate and high school diploma holders in Dubai now have the opportunity to apply for jobs at Dubai Police. Interested candidates can go to the 2024 UAE Careers Fair 'Ru'ya, taking place from Tuesday, September 24, until September 26, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai Police stated that 175 job vacancies will be available for university graduates and high school diploma holders, with 50 positions available for university graduates from various disciplines and 125 positions for high school graduates.
Dubai Police will provide electronic devices at its stand at the fair, allowing interested candidates to apply for jobs using smart technology through Dubai Police's online portal: https://srs.dubaipolice.gov.ae, according to colonel Hamad bin Dafous, director of the Selection and Recruitment Department in the General Department of Human Resources.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
To be eligible, the applicants must be:
Major General Ahmad Mohammed Rafea, assistant commander-in-chief for Administrative Affairs, emphasised that Dubai Police's participation in the 2024 UAE Careers Fair supports the country's strategic goal of empowering young Emiratis in security roles. He also stated that recruiting UAE nationals is a top priority, with a focus on attracting both male and female citizens to join the security workforce.
"This will help Dubai Police achieve its strategic goal of making Dubai a "safe city" while working towards the community's happiness and fostering innovation in institutional resources and capabilities," he added.
In the past three years, Dubai Police have offered 504 job vacancies through the career fairs, including 191 positions in 2023, 197 in 2022, and 116 in 2021, according to major-general Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, director of the General Department of Human Resources.
Dr Saleh also added that Dubai Police have consistently participated in the UAE Careers Fair and provided numerous job opportunities to young Emiratis. "The careers fair serves as an opportunity to meet university graduates and high school diploma holders, evaluate their skills, and understand their ambitions for a career in law enforcement."
This initiative is part of Dubai Police's commitment to providing Emirati nationals with opportunities to join a dynamic and pioneering police force, recognised locally and globally, where they can achieve their future career goals in law enforcement and security.
ALSO READ:
The UAE authority took to social media to inform citizens of vacancies in the department
Registration is open from September 2 to September 27 for UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree
These days, diversity and inclusion are critical to an organisation's success — but many companies still struggle to attract people of determination; here are tips that can help
Here's an advice for companies looking to introduce similar programmes: Start by listening to employees and understanding their needs
Job seekers can follow ENOC's official LinkedIn account and website to view available vacancies
Recruiters said the long-term incentives are no longer restricted to C-suite level executives as companies also offer them to other managerial staff
Applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm
Hiring UAE nationals on paper but not giving them any real tasks in the company is considered fraud and a serious violation of the law