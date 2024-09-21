Dubai jobs: RTA is looking for citizens to join its workforce

Here's an advice for companies looking to introduce similar programmes: Start by listening to employees and understanding their needs
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is looking for Emirati talent to join its workforce.
In a video posted on X, the authority said that they are searching for the brightest Emirati talents at the Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024.
Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Z6-4 platform, from September 24 to 26. RTA said that there will be live interviews and instant hiring of citizens.
The timings are from 10am to 6pm.
