Abu Dhabi announces jobs in fire safety for citizens; requirements, how to apply

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 2:29 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:37 PM

If you aspire to work for the greater good, then working in the fire safety department may be a good call. On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence announced vacant positions in the fire prevention and safety department.

If you intend to apply for a job, take a look at the requirements and application process below:

Requirements

Must hold a Bachelor's degree or diploma in one of the following engineering fields: Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering - or in Fire Safety

Must be a national of the United Arab Emirates

Must pass the medical examination as required

Must provide a certificate proving completion of the national service requirements (for male applicants)

Height must not be less than 160cm and weight must not be less than 60kg

Must pass the required physical fitness tests

Must have a good conduct certificate

Must be at least 18 years old and not older than 30 years old

How to apply

In order to apply, you need to visit the official website: https://ers.adcda.gov.ae/home/applyforjob

Once you head to the website and fill out the application form, follow the steps below:

1. Choose the job title "Fire Prevention and Safety."