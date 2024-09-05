E-Paper

Abu Dhabi announces jobs in fire safety for citizens; requirements, how to apply

The UAE authority took to social media to inform citizens of vacancies in the department

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 2:29 PM

Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:37 PM

If you aspire to work for the greater good, then working in the fire safety department may be a good call. On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence announced vacant positions in the fire prevention and safety department.

If you intend to apply for a job, take a look at the requirements and application process below:


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Requirements

  • Must hold a Bachelor's degree or diploma in one of the following engineering fields: Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering - or in Fire Safety
  • Must be a national of the United Arab Emirates
  • Must pass the medical examination as required
  • Must provide a certificate proving completion of the national service requirements (for male applicants)
  • Height must not be less than 160cm and weight must not be less than 60kg
  • Must pass the required physical fitness tests
  • Must have a good conduct certificate
  • Must be at least 18 years old and not older than 30 years old

How to apply

In order to apply, you need to visit the official website: https://ers.adcda.gov.ae/home/applyforjob

Once you head to the website and fill out the application form, follow the steps below:

1. Choose the job title "Fire Prevention and Safety."

2. Review the available job positions.

3. Review the job requirements.

4. Submit your application for the job.

ALSO READ:

