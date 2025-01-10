2,000 jobs to come up as Majid Al Futtaim launches grocery retail brand HyperMax in Oman

Dubai conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Group, which owns and operates shopping malls and communities, has launched a new grocery retail brand HyperMax in 11 locations across Oman.

The group said it will create meaningful career opportunities for existing employees while continuously developing its talent pipeline to ensure a sustainable workforce across its businesses.

“HyperMax will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in Oman, cultivating a skilled workforce to deliver an exceptional shopping experience,” the company said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai-based firm said it “will prioritise local hiring and sourcing to better serve the local community".

The group owns and operates the retail brand Carrefour across multiple countries in the region. Carrefour Oman closed its operations earlier this week.

HyperMax will offer a wide selection of products at competitive prices, value-for-money offers, and a consumer-friendly, modern shopping experience.

The group said it is “leveraging its existing asset network in Oman” for HyperMax.

“This reflects the brand proposition to make top-quality products, value-for-money offers, and fresh local produce more accessible to customers across the Sultanate,” the group said in a statement. “Oman is a key market for Majid Al Futtaim and the Group has significant investments across businesses, shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure, demonstrating our long-term commitment to the Sultanate,” said the statement. With regard to the expansion of the HyperMax brand in the region, the firm revealed that it “regularly reviews and assesses its businesses to ensure it remains agile in adapting to evolving market dynamics". ALSO READ: After Jordan, Carrefour announces end of operations in Oman from January 7 Lexar reports 200% revenue growth and massive retail expansion across GCC