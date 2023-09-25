Daily horoscope for September 25, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! In our Daily Horoscope section, you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be careful about people’s intentions regarding your personal life. Or else you will end up being demotivated. An old friend might pay you a visit, and you are going to have a gala time together. Take care of your children and keep them away from hazardous objects. A prominent achievement at work is going to create much appreciation for your hard work. Be careful how you spend your money today, and try not to indulge in luxuries. Stay away from fried foods, or it may cause stomach problems. Spend some time with your spouse to discuss future plans and make long-term goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being yourself will bring peace and harmony today. This will help you manage your personal and professional life with ease and satisfaction. A competitor at work may try to spoil your good work, so be alert and don’t share your confidential plans. If you are starting a new business, it is better to be aware of your financial concerns and statements. A little effort from your partner can go a long way in determining your future together. Don't be late for work, or else you may be pulled up by the seniors. Utilise a family gathering to improve bonding with your siblings and understand their problems.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Maintain a formal attitude when speaking to outsiders. It will help maintain your personality and get things done. You will receive help and support from your neighbours while trying to fix an emergency problem today. Make sure to spend time with your colleagues, take them out for lunch, and talk about work commitments together. It is a good time to think about marriage prospects if you are in a serious relationship. You must share your concerns with your parents, especially if you are a student struggling for a stable career. A surprise gift from your relatives is going to make you extremely happy today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Listen to what your elders have to say and follow their advice. Remain ahead of others in the competition by doing something unique in a better way. It can be working on your organisational skills or maintaining discipline in your professional life. Talk to your children about personal security issues and help them in completing their assignments. Maintain transparency in your relationship with your partner, and try not to keep things a secret. An investment opportunity will help you organise your finances, provided you remain prudent and do adequate research. Singles will be mighty pleased as they will receive a favourable response from their crush.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You need to maintain transparency while talking to your family, especially with respect to your emotions. It is going to be difficult to maintain compatibility with your partner, so try to spend more time together. A sudden help from higher authorities is going to help get rid of a lot of problems related to social concerns. Plan an enjoyable dinner for your friends, invite them over, and have meaningful and light-hearted conversations. Your dedication will express your ability to take up new tasks at work. Keep your family out of financial trouble, and try to take care of the concerns on your own, especially regarding the deteriorating health of your parents.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Take care of your family, especially the health of your parents. Plan a quick trip with them to a peaceful place to enjoy yourself. Get ready for a tremendous surprise from your family members, especially regarding the welcoming of a new member. Your partner will shower you with love today, so try to spare some time from work and enjoy together. It is also important to express your concerns in case you have come out of a toxic relationship in recent times. Talk to your parents if you are facing minor phases of depression quite often. Constructive communication will prove fruitful today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): You need to be available for work commitments throughout the day. Or else you will miss important opportunities and lose track of updates on your present work. Send emails to prospective clients so that you get favourable responses at the end of the day. Keep your health under check, especially relating to your lower back, and take regular medical tests if necessary. Make new friends today and hang out with them without worrying about personal issues. It may be nice to introduce your partner to your family today, as the stars are in your favour, and you may receive productive outcomes.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Make sure that you think before speaking to anyone, and take special care of their emotional outbursts. It is also necessary to take care of your colleagues in case they are facing tough situations. Try to start your day early so that you can fulfil your commitments on time. Your children may be a source of concern with no proper discipline in life. Try to solve problems with your partner so that you can take care of your relationship as well as your family. Make a unique dish together and enjoy the evening with some lively music and sumptuous food.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Don’t let depression and anxiety frighten you, and refrain from being aloof. It is the right time to keep yourself busy at work. Take as many tasks as possible, and try to complete each one of them by the end of the day. Be careful with paperwork regarding your finances and take professional help if required. A third person may try to influence your relationship and cause negativity. Stay frank with your partner so that you can solve the issues easily. Try to take part in social activities and help the people in need of food and clothing.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19): Give it your best to complete all kinds of work commitments at a stretch. Keep the latter part of the day for documentation, and keep yourself active throughout most part of your work. A surprise visit from your relative is going to help you relax and engage in happy conversations. Students taking part in competitive examinations should be careful about external influences. You must try to achieve your target soon so that you do not face objections from your family. Travel due to work is indicated. In case you are looking to relocate, seek the opinion of your loved ones before making any commitment.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Try to organise your work by making a list of all the things that you need to do today. Eat a healthy breakfast before you get to work so that you can concentrate on everything important. You need to spend more time with your family and connect with them emotionally. For inner peace and satisfaction, you need to complete your work on time and return to spend time with your partner. Try to talk about intimacy issues so that you can get quick and effective solutions together. One of your friends may try to harm your reputation with a blast from the past, so be careful.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Spend a happy time in your own company and look for favourable opportunities to express your concerns. It is better to be expressive rather than miss important opportunities by being shy. It is not a good time to plan a tour with your family due to your financial concerns. Make sure that you do not indulge in unnecessary expenses, no matter how tempting they are. If you are a student, you need to be careful about your behaviour at school, so that you can impress your teachers and get good results. Do something unique with your partner, and try to spend time at home.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic astrologer based in India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779

Web: www.astrozindagi.in