Daily horoscope for August 21, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! We are thrilled to introduce our new Daily Horoscope section, where you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Today, your charming and confident personality will attract positive energy. You will do well in your professional roles today. Your seniors will be impressed with the working pattern and may ask you to take the lead in some big projects. Trust your instincts and showcase your talent. There are high chances that you might get good news regarding a pending investment but try not to spend it on unproductive things. If you are committed, plan a surprise for your partner, it might help you both get close. Spend time with your family; they need your undivided attention today. Take care of your health and engage yourself in things you like but are healthy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You need to calm your horses today. Some professional challenges can be expected at the workplace today, but don't let that deter you from working hard. Financially, there are no issues as you're getting higher returns from past investments. A little help goes a long way, so help those in need. Avoid taking junk food, consume a balanced diet and go for a short walk. Your health can dip in the upcoming days, so taking a few precautions beforehand is necessary. You and your partner will share things with each other that need a thoughtful response from you. For some, new love possibilities might enter into their lives.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Make sure you make the right decision today, as you could face dilemmas. An outing might be planned with your colleagues today; you might make new friends. Those who have started a new venture should rejoice as positive news is on the charts today. Do not stress about people who do not care about you. Stop overthinking and focus on your mental well-being. You should control your expenses today as your finances can be unstable if not done so. Be grateful for your loved ones, as they will provide you with enough support in your rough days. Singles should spend time doing the activities they love and stay positive.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Maintain a little distance from people who bring negative energies, which might hamper your peace of mind. Some people might have to work overtime at their workplace. For people who are finding jobs, be a little patient. You might find something that works out for you. Look out for a few health scares today, and take proper care of yourself. This is an excellent time for people considering buying something extravagant. Don't hide your emotions from your partner; communicate properly, and they'll understand you. You can expect a petty argument with your sibling, but it will be cleared out.

Leo (July 23-August 22): A few fights will be resolved today if you try to communicate properly. Students can expect excellent results in their exams but focus on extracurricular activities as well for overall well-being. Travelling is written on the charts for some. You can expect significant profits on the financial front. Your health will depend on what lifestyle you choose and what you eat. Try incorporating a few exercises into your routine. Your suggestion on a crucial matter at work may prove fruitful. Show empathy towards your partner, as they might be having a rough time. For those who are single, dating can be given a thought.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): It's high time to start prioritising yourself, take little breaks as needed and get enough rest. Be ready to show your potential today at the workplace. Your boss will appreciate the hard work that you've put in. You have started taking care of your health, and positive results have started to show. Avoid overspending, and stick to your budget if you are out shopping today. Singles will feel attracted to someone who makes them feel a few emotions they haven't felt in a while. If you're in a relationship, you might think that your partner is behaving a little differently.

Libra (September 23-October 23): It would be best to manage your time well, as it can hamper your work. Pending work should be completed today itself if you want to avoid working on weekends. As your sleep schedule is erratic, it can show negative signs on your health, but there's nothing to worry about if you start prioritising your sleep and inculcating healthy habits. Today is an auspicious day for you to buy something for your household, even if it's something small. Your family members will support you in the decisions that you'll make today. Plan a small surprise for your partner for a lovely time together.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Avoid getting distracted today; you have a lot of work at hand. Use your inner strength, and you'll work through your responsibilities. Instead of boasting about your successes, be honest about who you are. You can have a slight disagreement with family members, but don't get into a heated argument. Start taking control of your expenses from today itself if you want to buy something big in the future. Your relationship with your lover will grow stronger and more meaningful. If you're single, your sincerity will help you find a partner who accepts you for who you are. Stay focused on what you seek in future.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): A little self-confidence is necessary for you; start believing in yourself. You must be a bit careful today while going out; avoid taking the usual route to the workplace. Your colleagues might support you today and help you in completing your work. On the financial front, things are stable now after a long time. If you are suffering from any ailment, take care of yourself. Students need to put in more effort on the academic front. If some disagreements occur in your relationship, avoid trying to take control. Give space to yourself and your partner, and things will cool down.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): It's advisable for you to seek help if you are feeling stuck in any situation. Maintain a little distance from your colleagues, as they might try to pull you down. Your rational ideas will prove fruitful in the profession that you're working. You'll feel energetic today; your infectious energy will make everyone cheerful around you. Take out some time for your family, as they might feel a little neglected. Students who are thinking of going abroad for further studies, they can make a decision. If you have a business, profit can be expected soon. Your partner might feel lonely today; ask them about what’s going on in their mind.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): You need to organise your routine a little, as this might take a toll on your physical and mental health. You might feel that your emotions are taking control of you while making a few decisions but try to think rationally. Try to change your diet patterns, as some of you might be experiencing health issues. A few financial hiccups can be expected if you don't start saving your income. A vacation or an outing might be planned for you and your family. Discuss these plans openly to generate excitement. Your partner will like your optimism, and you can discuss your future dreams together.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Don't take criticism to your heart; it is for your benefit only. If you are thinking of switching jobs, now is the right time to do so. A little introspection is necessary if you consider taking up a big project at work, which requires some sacrifices. Avoid taking health advice from people; whatever diet or exercises you follow, continue that. Try spending when absolutely necessary, as you might need money if any emergency situation arises. Overall, you are financially sound. For some Pisceans, marriage prospects are on the charts. Singles should not get disheartened as love might enter into their lives. Be proactive in your search.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer based out of India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779

Web: www.astrozindagi.in