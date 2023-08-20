Daily horoscope for August 20, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you excited to know your horoscope for today? Look no further as we’re back with the daily predictions. Let’s see what the stars have predicted for you today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You'll notice a significant shift in your energy as you wake up today. Your energy levels are at their peak, and the excitement to work hard will bring you great success in the upcoming days. Keep a check on your health regularly. After a long time, a positive change can be seen in your relationships and friendships. Try doing something new to break your monotonous routine, as it can bring you peace from all the stress that you might be going through. It's advisable for you to stay away from people who bring negative energies, as this can hamper your work productivity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You'll have to stay calm and composed today as many responsibilities will come your way. But handling these responsibilities with utmost ease can be life-changing for you. Look out for a few health scares today; consult a doctor if you feel sick. Don’t think about others, do whatever you seem to like. Today is the day when you introspect about what is going on in your life career-wise to get a clear path laid out for you. Your partner will bring immense stability to your life, and you'll see that soon. For singles, a little retrospection is necessary before kickstarting a prospective love life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Trust your instincts today when it comes to giving ideas at your workplace. Don't shy away from sharing your opinions, as they might prove fruitful. You might be a little anxious today, with something constantly running in your mind, but it will clear off soon. Try indulging in a few exciting activities to distract yourself from stress. Your love life can have a few hiccups, but understanding is the key. Your health is at its best today, but to maintain that, start incorporating a few exercises in your routine. There is positive news on the charts today on the family front.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Today is an auspicious day to buy something for yourself. On the financial front, your condition will see a significant improvement after experiencing a slight dip. You'll see a little support coming your way at the workplace, which will be helpful for you. A little attention is needed towards your loved ones as they can feel neglected. Start prioritising yourself a little to bring peacefulness into your life. Stay away from sharp objects today, as you might get hurt. You and your partner will enjoy some happy moments today. Avoid saying something that will hurt your partner in any sort of way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Don't hold grudges; even your strongest relationships or friendships can become strained. Focus on maintaining your relationships and keep past disagreements at bay. You might be rewarded with some incentives if you perform well at work. Some messy situations in your life might be cleared up today, and you'll feel at peace. Your commitment to discipline and practicality will help you achieve your fitness and health goals. Concentrate on keeping up a healthy routine and introducing gradual but regular modifications to your eating and exercise habits. Reassure your partner today, as they might be going through something stressful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Pat yourself on the back for even the smallest achievements. It is high time to appreciate yourself as it will motivate you to achieve more. Pay attention to your body's needs and make an effort to maintain a healthy routine. Get enough rest, consume a balanced diet, and take breaks as needed. Stay away from family issues, as they can impact your mental well-being. Your efforts at the workplace will be noticed, and you'll be appreciated by your boss and colleagues. On the financial front, you'll be profitable soon. For those who had a recent breakup, their love life will blossom.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): Today is the right day to take a break from work and enjoy some time with your family. For some, a family outing or vacation is going to happen pretty soon. For those starting a new venture, your family will support you throughout your journey. While going out shopping, avoid overspending and stick to your budget. Some things might not be in your favour at the workplace, but that must not deter you from working. You'll feel a little restless, so indulge in physical exercises to stay energetic throughout the day. Minor health issues may arise, so take care of them.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 21): It is advisable for you to learn the importance of time management skills. You must strike a balance between your personal and professional lives and make time for relaxation. Prioritising yourself is very important for your overall well-being. Everything is going well in your professional life, but there might be a few stuck-ups today. Consider your long-term objectives when saving money; only spend when absolutely necessary. Try to add some adventure to your monotonous life. Appreciate the little things that you have in life. Handle your expenses wisely, as your finances are a little unstable right now. Avoid overspending and stick to your budget.

Sagittarius (November 24 - December 21): Be a little careful today while going out. For some people, travel related to work is written on the charts. You will lead to prosperity as earning money might be effortless for you. Despite inconsistent schedules and insufficient sleep, you will be able to remain in decent health. Leaving nothing undone at work is probably in your best interest. On the domestic front, there will be some misunderstandings that will keep arising but try to stay calm and collected throughout. Don't withhold your feelings from your loved ones; try communicating your problems, and your partner will understand.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It is crucial for you to maintain a balance between your personal and professional life, as neglecting it can hamper your physical and mental well-being. You'll find yourself a little frustrated for not taking a break from work. You may meet some old friends at a social get-together today. Financially, you're doing good as of now. This is an excellent time to invest in some business venture, as you may get fruitful returns in the future. On the academic front, you are likely to excel in your studies. Plan a romantic date today and spend time together with your partner to discuss your future dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You need to save a little for the time being as your finances appear unstable. Various income-generating opportunities will come your way, so choose wisely. Connect with your colleagues as you might make new friends at the workplace. If extra work comes your way, try not to feel pressured. Pay attention to your loved ones, as their health can dip. Self-care should be a priority for you right now; try pampering yourself a little. Marriage prospects are on the charts for some. Singles should not get disheartened as love might enter their lives sooner than later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You might feel stuck in some situations today, but there's no harm in seeking help. Try to maintain focus at work, as you can easily get distracted. Your emotions can be high today, but don't let that consume you. Discuss it with your family if you're contemplating taking an opportunity. Go for a long walk today to maintain your overall well-being. A few financial hiccups can come your way, so you need to look out. Your family needs your support as these are challenging times for a family member. There might be some disagreements with your partner today, but they'll be sorted out if communicated well.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic astrologer based in India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under: Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779

Web: www.astrozindagi.in