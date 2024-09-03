UAE: Does viral 'rice-zempic' drink help lose weight? Doctors weigh in on trend

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:39 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 8:48 PM

A social media diet trend has seen hundreds of people trying to lose weight by drinking a juice made from water in which rice was soaked.

Influencers on Tiktok and other platforms have been soaking rice in water overnight and then drinking it with lime juice an hour or so before meals, claiming it helps to reduce weight almost as good as Ozempic, a diabetic and anti-obesity medication that has become popular in recent times.

However, experts say the trend is based on a "misconception" and is not a wonder drink. “While rice water may contain resistant starches, which can slow digestion and potentially increase feelings of fullness, it does not offer the comprehensive metabolic effects provided by medications like Ozempic,” said Dr Grace Fabrizia Graziani, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Royal Clinic.

“The medication works by activating receptors in the brain to enhance satiety, reducing appetite and food intake. It also slows gastric emptying, leading to prolonged fullness and better glucose regulation. Additionally, Ozempic improves insulin secretion and provides cardiovascular benefits, mechanisms that rice water, with its resistant starches, cannot replicate," she added.

Others like Dr Laura Holland, Nutritionist and Integrative Medicine Expert, agreed. “While the drink may temporarily suppress appetite, it doesn't appear to mimic the claimed metabolic effects of drugs like Ozempic,” she said. “So whilst drinking rice water may support some individuals' digestive health depending on their unique constitution, I wouldn’t recommend rice-zempic as a means to balancing weight over the long-term.”

Risks

According to them, there are some risks to consuming this drink called rice-zempic. “Rice-Zempic isn’t dangerous, but if there is acid reflux, the lime juice may also exacerbate it,” said Dr Dana Hamwi, Clinical Dietitian for Dr Dana Diet Centre and Dubai London Hospital. “There is another risk that people who consume large amounts of rice water could be consuming harmful levels of arsenic.”

She added that the drink has “zero scientific base” and that even if there was a successful loss of weight, it would be temporary and stop when its proponents stop drinking the juice.

Dr Grace said there were several issues with rice-zempic and other such trending diets. “Social media platforms like TikTok often give rise to diet trends that promise quick and easy weight loss, which can be appealing but are rarely substantiated by scientific evidence,” she said.