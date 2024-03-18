UAE: Do you know your mobile phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat?

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 4:25 PM

With over 17.1 million smartphone users in the UAE, it is safe to assume that most individuals carry their mobile devices virtually everywhere. However, despite this constant companionship, many do not think about cleaning phones regularly. A recent study at the University of Arizona revealed that mobile phones carry ten times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

Supporting this revelation, doctors in the UAE highlighted cell phones as high-touch surfaces vulnerable to contamination in multiple hotspots, such as in bathrooms and food-contact surfaces.

Despite the high usage percentages of mobile phones in the country, which is by far the highest in the region, most people do not know that phones are potential vectors for the transmission of infections.

Abu Dhabi residents clean mobiles regularly

Residents in Abu Dhabi, randomly sampled between May and June 2021, were found to be hygienic about mobile phones. According to the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), an open-access scientific journal, swab samples from participants' mobile phones were collected and sent to the microbiology laboratory for bacterial culture and antimicrobial susceptibility tests.

Additionally, a cross-sectional investigation was carried out, during which participants completed a questionnaire to gather sociodemographic information, details on phone usage frequency, and information on cleaning methods. The study incorporated results from one hundred swabs and corresponding data sets.

Data also revealed that the majority of participants, which is 91.1 per cent, reported cleaning their mobile phones with wipes and alcohol.

800,000-180,000 infections may be avoided

Healthcare professionals have explained that human skin, wallets, bags, and even shisha, particularly prevalent in Arab countries, serve as significant sources of contamination for mobile phones.

However, implementing better hand hygiene practices and regularly cleaning phones could prevent approximately 800,000 to 180,000 infections.

Dr Nashwa Elsammak

Dr Nashwa Elsammak, consultant internal Medicine Prime Medical centre AlBarari Branch, said, "Since we do not live in a sterile environment, our cell phones can be harbors for harmful germs. Cell phones harbour infectious bacteria, including Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, E. coli, Enterococcus faecalis, and MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant pathogen. E. coli and Enterococcus faecalis bacteria are from faecal material and cause fever, diarrhoea, and nausea. Infection with these bacteria can be fatal for people with weakened immune systems."

People must remove any cases or covers from the gadget and then clean the screen, buttons, corners, and other places where lint and dust often settle.

Using a soft cloth moistened with water infused with a disinfectant liquid is recommended to clean a mobile phone.

"We should be aware of how to prevent such diseases transmitted through contaminated cell phones. Some tips include washing your hands frequently. It reduces the number of germs you carry and lowers the risk of contamination. Wipe your phone often with a clean, damp microfiber cloth and disinfectant wipes. At least once a week, clean your phone with a mixture of alcohol and water.

It is strongly advised to be more careful with cell phone contamination if you care for the elderly, pregnant, or any immunocompromised person," added Elsammak.

Do not use your devices in bathrooms

Dr Mohamed Shaaban Mousa

Healthcare professionals also advise people not to use their phones in bathrooms as these are environments typically filled with bacteria.

Dr Mohamed Shaaban Mousa, Specialist Pulmonology, Saudi German Hospital Sharjah, said, "Additionally, diseases like colds, flu, skin infections, and gastrointestinal illnesses like food poisoning can develop due to bacteria on dirty devices. Some bacteria can also cause respiratory illnesses like pneumonia. Regular cleaning of devices and practising good hygiene can significantly reduce the risk of illness from dirty devices."

