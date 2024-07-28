E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Over nine million Indians now living in GCC countries

The most popular destination for these expats is the UAE, with 3.55 million Indians

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
WAM File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
WAM File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 12:12 PM

Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM

The number of Indians living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has crossed nine million, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, told the Indian Parliament yesterday.

Indians are employed in a wide range of professions from highly qualified fintech, healthcare, information technology, engineering and banking to blue collar jobs like cleaners, maids, electricians and plumbers, the Minister said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Within the GCC, the most popular destination for Indian job seekers is the UAE, with 3.55 million Indians. The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, which hosts 2.64 million Indians, Singh said in reply to questions from members of the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.


Kuwait has one million Indians, while the rest of the GCC has Indians in six figures.

India issued emigration clearance to 180,000 of its citizens till June 30 this year to take up employment in countries which require such clearance under Indian rules.

This half-yearly figure is somewhat similar to 398,000 emigration clearances issued for the entire calendar year of 2023.

Emigration clearance from the government is required for Indians who have educational qualifications below class 10 in schools. Certain professions such as nurses also require such clearance to take up jobs abroad.

ALSO READ:



More news from World