Villamoré at Kempinski Dubai: Where stunning views meet culinary perfection

If there’s one thing Dubai does flawlessly, it’s creating dreamy seaside dining spots. Villamoré at the Kempinski Hotel on Palm Jumeirah takes the concept up a notch. Settled along the shores of the serene Arabian Gulf, this Mediterranean-inspired beachside haven effortlessly blends stunning skyline views, chic coastal vibes, and food that lingers in your memory long after the last bite.

Let’s talk about the food because that’s where Villamoré truly shines.

Marinated Angus Beef: Tender, succulent, and perfectly seasoned. Each bite was a melt-in-your-mouth moment, packed with flavour and cooked to perfection. This dish is proof that simple, high-quality ingredients don’t need to try too hard to impress.

Crispy Calamari: Light, golden, and addictive. The batter was perfectly airy, with just the right crunch, while the calamari stayed tender. A classic done right, it paired beautifully with the tangy dipping sauce.

Ribeye Steak: This one deserves applause. Juicy, charred on the outside, and gloriously tender on the inside, it’s the kind of steak that demands slow bites to so you can savour every moment. It was seasoned just enough to enhance the meat’s natural richness without overpowering it.

Seafood Platter: The undisputed showstopper. Fresh oysters, tiger prawns, sea bass fillet, and buttery Canadian lobster (my first time trying it, consider me converted). Every bite felt like a taste of the ocean. For seafood lovers, this platter is pure bliss and perfect for sharing.

Dynamite Maki: This roll lives up to its name; it's a flavour explosion. The balance of creamy, spicy, and crispy elements made each bite irresistible. It’s indulgent without being heavy, and let’s be honest—you can never go wrong with a good maki roll.

Chocolate Ice Cream: A simple yet perfect ending. Creamy, rich, and just the right level of sweetness, sometimes, classics are classics for a reason.

Pairing all this with gracious service, expertly crafted drinks, and the soft lull of waves against the shore? It's a dining experience that's as much about the atmosphere as it is about the food. Whether you're soaking in the golden-hour glow or lingering under the stars, Villamoré makes every meal feel like a special occasion.