Dubai: Where are the best pizza joints in the city?

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 5:28 PM

Blu Pizzeria

Before entering into a heated debate about the finest pizza in Dubai, we recommend that you visit Blu Pizzeria at Umm Suqeim Harbour. They make perfect, slightly soggy Neapolitan pizzas with wood-fired blistered crusts. These beauties are also made with sourdough, making them extra fancy. The small menu features just a few pizza options, but each one is superb. The margo - with San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte cheese, extra virgin olive oil and basil - is the best item on the menu. It's a classic pizza done right, with Blu's thin and crispy crust and puffy blistered edges. Open Monday-Thursday 6 pm-midnight, Friday-Sunday noon-1 am. Located at Umm Suqeim Harbour in Jumeirah 3.

Cipriani

Cipriani is an incredibly stylish and glamorous restaurant, perfect for indulging in sophisticated pursuits like enjoying a cheesy pizza slice while wearing designer heels. You'll never have to settle for less at this place. The pizza Valtellina with bresaola and arugula is heart-stealingly delicious. Topped with thin slices of bresaola, a raw cured beef seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice and pepper, it's an authentic Italian treat done right. The bitter freshness of the arugula perfectly balances the flavours. You can dine daily from noon to midnight at Cipriani, located in Gate Village 10 of the DIFC.

Moonslice

If you enjoy pizza with cheese as an accompaniment, even one slice at Moon Slice will bring you immense joy. Moon Slice is a pizzeria in Dubai that is worth driving down to Al Wasl Road. This culinary concept was created by Emirati restaurateur Mahmood Al Khamis, who worked on the menu with renowned chef Reif Othman. The pizzas are made in the Naples style, with the dough fermenting for 48 hours before being stretched, topped, and baked at a high temperature of 380°C. You can taste the quality that results from their process. Moon Slice is open daily from noon to midnight and is located in Dar Wasl Mall on Al Wasl Road.

Pitfire

Pitfire is one of the most popular pizza restaurants in Dubai and a reliable option for some of the best pizzas. The delicious classic pepperoni is a must-try. The crust is airy yet sturdy enough to support the rich toppings without being heavy. You'll get the perfect stretch of melted cheese with every bite. This is an authentic New York-style pizza, with spicy and flavourful pepperoni and plenty of mozzarella to satisfy cheese lovers. Sprinkle some Parmesan cheese and chilli flakes, dip the crust in their signature garlic mayo, and you'll be smiling with satisfaction.

Akiba Dori

It may be surprising to some that this well-known Japanese restaurant has been included on a list of top pizza places. However, for those familiar with it, the quality of their pizza justifies its position on the top. The pizza dough they use is light and airy, made from high-quality Japanese flour and salt. It's baked in a traditional Japanese wood-fired oven in just 60 seconds. With 16 tasty pizza options on the menu, there's something for every palate. The pizzas combine Japanese and Italian flavours in creative ways. So, while not a conventional pizzeria, this restaurant deserves recognition for its unique Japanese-style pizzas.

Franky’s Pizzeria

The amazing Franky's Pizzeria shares its origin with several other popular dining spots like Hawkerboi and Common Grounds. This rooftop pizzeria in The Park, JLT, uses a wood-fired oven to make delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas. You can be assured that the pizzas will be fantastic since they are cooked in a traditional wood oven. Franky's Pizzeria is open Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to midnight and Friday to Saturday 5pm to 1am.

Scalini

Scalini restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road provides a more upscale pizza dining experience. The chefs take inspiration from ancient Italian recipes and use premium ingredients to craft focused pizza offerings. Many dishes are prepared tableside in front of guests. Highlights on the menu include the carpaccio pizza with crispy carasau bread base topped with thinly sliced raw beef, mustard, arugula, and optional extra truffle shavings for an elevated pizza experience. The restaurant aims to provide a high-end Italian pizza experience using quality ingredients and showmanship.

ALSO READ: