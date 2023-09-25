Ranveer Singh, NBA games, concerts: Abu Dhabi announces winter campaign with exciting lineup

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 8:40 PM

As extreme summer temperature cools down, Abu Dhabi has launched its winter campaign with a high-octane roster of events and experiences.

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), launched ‘Can’t Wait to Winter’, a global campaign packed promising an unforgettable experience with back-to-back events, that caters to all interests – combined with the perfect weather.

Whether you are a culture enthusiast, a sports fan, a food connoisseur, an adrenaline seeker, or a music lover, the Capital has curated a winter lineup that will leave you eagerly anticipating the winter season.

‘Can’t Wait to Winter’ features Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and the Gulf region’s legendary comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam sharing their packed itineraries bursting with culture, adventure, relaxation, culinary delights, and shopping in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Calendar’s exhilarating schedule brims during the winter season, with the return of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC Showdown Week as well as the Hyperound K-Fest music festival, concerts from pop artist Robbie Williams and singer Arijit Singh, and theatrical performances Hamilton and Disney on Ice.

This winter promises excitement for both thrill seekers and families alike, with a variety of adrenaline-filled days to enjoy with desert dune bashing, quad biking, and indoor adventure hubs; CLYMB, Circuit X and Adrenark, Snow Abu Dhabi and the newly opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Those looking for inspiration can immerse themselves in art and culture at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, explore Emirati heritage at Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans, or discover the spirit of Abu Dhabi at Qasr Al Watan where knowledge and tradition converge.

Tranquility and relaxation seekers can unwind at Saadiyat Beach Club or on one of Abu Dhabi’s many pristine beaches. Enjoy sunrise kayaking through the mangroves or a bit more serenity with a private retreat to Nurai Island.

ALSO READ: