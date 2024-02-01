Look: This glowing village in Sharjah is all about lights as new season begins

Artists illuminated with LED lights perform during the launch of Sharjah Light Village at University City Hall in Sharjah. KT photos: Muhammad Sajjad

The second edition of the Sharjah Light Village opened its door for the residents on Thursday, featuring a range of innovative experiences for the visitors including a hypersonic multimedia tunnel, inflatable bubble-like spheres, immersive mirror spheres and a ball pit.

Running till February 18 opposite the University City Hall of Sharjah, the Village is also home to around 50 food trucks that offer a variety of fast food and BBQ options for the foodies.

The Village also offers a unique opportunity for influencers and social media people to shoot photos and videos through its new immersive experiences.

Hypersonic multimedia tunnel features radiant light strips weaving together dynamic visuals, animations, and compelling narratives, crafting an interactive journey.

The bubble-shaped inflatable spheres are a dazzling array of rainbow-hued spheres shimmering under the open sky, creating a spectacle of light and colour.

The visitors will also enjoy the experience of cosmic bubbles, a mesmerising space and an immersive ball pit where visitors are enveloped in rolling spheres set beneath an ethereal canopy of multicoloured bubbles. In the tent, visitors will also enjoy the Mirrors in the Sky, an art exhibition of immersive mirror spheres.

Last year, 190,000 people visited the Light Village.

“We expect to have higher visitor numbers this year because of new experiences. We also doubled our investments,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

“We have 55 small and medium enterprises taking part in the Light Village, which offers many immersive experiences. Some are paid and some are free. This festival suits people of all age groups,” he added.

“This entertaining family destination will cater to the needs of Sharjah residents and visitors and, at the same time, support youth initiatives and national projects to stimulate the national economy. We aim to foster creativity and innovation across various fields, contribute to entrepreneurship in SMEs, and enhance our community's vibrancy and economic growth,” he added.

