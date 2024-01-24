Edge to supply world's largest combat unmanned vehicles to UAE Defence ministry

The festival will run from November 24 to 26, 2023; tickets are now available
Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group entity Milrem Robotics signed a contract to supply 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and 20 tracked robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) to the UAE Ministry of Defence.
The agreement, representing the world’s largest combat robotics programme, was announced at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (Umex) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Under the terms of the contract, Milrem Robotics, Europe’s top developer of robotics and autonomous systems, will lead an experimentation and trial programme to integrate unmanned ground capabilities into the UAE Armed Forces’ arsenal. THeMIS UGVs and tracked RCVs are equipped with advanced autonomy features, third-party payloads and high-quality communication solutions.
“Edge Group’s investment in Milrem Robotics has opened new avenues for us in the region, further expanding our international growth and market presence,” Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said.
The first operational trial programme will be followed by a larger order on completion.
“Initiating the world’s largest combat robotics programme with the UAE Ministry of Defence not only demonstrates the competitive edge of our solutions but also highlights the strategic value of incorporating advanced robotic systems into force structure, thereby enhancing their combat capabilities and operational efficiency,” Vaarsi noted.
The contract includes the supply of tracked RCVs with 30mm MK44 cannons, THeMIS combat units equipped with 30mm M230LF remote weapon stations and with indirect fire systems, and THeMIS observe units with radar and camera systems, including shot detection capabilities. Milrem Robotics will also provide comprehensive training and supervision to ensure the relevant personnel achieve a satisfactory skill level in operating combat unmanned ground systems.
