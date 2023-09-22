BIT2023: Unveiling the Future of Banking, Innovation and Technology

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 9:37 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 4:04 PM

Khaleej Times is set to illuminate the banking & fintech landscape with its upcoming flagship event, BIT’23 pioneering the future of finance - Don't Miss the Fintech Revolution on November 15-16 in Dubai !

On Thursday, September 22, Khaleej Times unveiled BIT’23 at the FinTech Tuesday’s monthly soirée – a dynamic event delving into the realms of banking, innovation, and technology, scheduled for November 15-16, 2023 in Dubai. It expects the summit to shine a spotlight on the UAE's ever-growing banking and vibrant fintech landscape, where the latest technological advancements come to life.

Ravi Tharoor, the CEO of Khaleej Times, has officially announced a strategic collaboration between BIT’23, Wevalue, the co-presenting partner and supported by Fintech Tuesdays (FTT). The event is poised to welcome a diverse array of senior executives from all domains of the financial services industry and fintech founders, mentors, and influential stakeholders from both regional and global leading brands.

Tharoor remarked: "We are delighted to unveil the highly anticipated 4th edition of our banking summit BIT’23 – the Banking, Innovation & Technology summit. Evolving from our successful DIGIBANK editions, this summit, now rebranded as BIT, presented with Wevalue and enjoys the support of the Fintech Tuesdays community. Our event aims to redefine the convergence of the banking and fintech sectors."

He further emphasised: "Our summit is centred on this critical juncture where every discourse and interaction, every discussion and debate, will explore the synergy between financial services, fintech trailblazers, and the influential role of government in shaping a future that is only just beginning to take shape."

Khaleej Times' fintech event, backed by FTT, boasts a community of over 2,000 members, representing diverse backgrounds and constituencies. Tristan Brandt, FTT Council Member and a founding member of FTT, emphasised the organisation's mission, stating: "FTT aims to cultivate a culture of collaboration and engagement among the various stakeholders in the fintech ecosystem. By fostering dialogue among start-ups, established institutions, regulators, and investors, we aim to facilitate the relationships that enable innovation to thrive and generate value."

The Mena region's fintech start-up and venture capital landscape is experiencing exponential growth, with over 800 fintech start-ups valued at $15.5 billion, according to data from dealroom.co. Dubai alone hosts more than 20% of the world's fintech enterprises, as per the UAE Fintech Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028) Report by Mordor Intelligence.

The global fintech sector is on a rapid growth trajectory and is projected to reach a global valuation of $305 billion by 2025, according to Research and Markets, an esteemed intelligence and market analysis firm.

Bicky Carlra and Sai Narain, representing WeValue, the co-presenting partner of BIT'23, acknowledge that this strategic partnership with FinTech Tuesdays (FTT) marks the dawn of a transformative era in conference content delivery. Leveraging FTT's diverse community support, this alliance aspires to foster collaboration from grassroots to industry leaders, enabling the exchange of knowledge and dialogue that transcends the entire financial spectrum.

For top-tier banking, financial services, and fintech brands, BIT’23 is not just an event – it's an unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of the financial revolution. Join us to learn from the leaders, showcase your innovations, forge invaluable connections and vie for recognition in our prestigious awards. This is a chance for everyone in this domain to contribute in shaping the future of finance and technology while positioning your brand as a trailblazer in the industry. Don't miss the chance to be part of this transformative journey.