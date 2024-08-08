Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in talks to star in 'The Drama'

There is an ongoing controversy over its content
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in early discussions to star in The Drama, a film directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli of Dream Scenario fame.
While the plot details are still under wraps, there are rumours that the story is a romance with an unexpected twist, according to Variety.
The Drama is another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, who have previously worked on films like Hereditary, Midsommar, and Dream Scenario. They also have upcoming projects like Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and Eddington starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.
Zendaya has had a successful year with Dune: Part Two and Challengers. She will soon return as Rue Bennett in the third season of HBO's Euphoria.
Pattinson will appear in Bong Joon-ho's science fiction drama Mickey 17 in January. He recently played Bruce Wayne in The Batman and voiced the Grey Heron in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron.
