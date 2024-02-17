UAE

Young Bollywood actor Suhani Bhatnagar of 'Dangal' fame dies at 19

She had been earlier admitted to a major hospital in Delhi after her medication had side effects causing fluid accumulation in her body

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 3:10 PM

Bollywood actor Suhani Bhatnagar passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024 after battling health issues.

The young girl had fractured her leg earlier prompting her to take medicines that had side effects on her body, according to reports.

Her medication caused fluid to accumulate in her body and she had been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) for the same. The fluid accumulation has reportedly caused her untimely demise.

Aamir Khan's production house took to X to express their "heartfelt condolences".

Suhani played the role of a young Babita Phogat in the Bollywood blockbuster 'Dangal'. She has shared several pictures of the time she spent shooting for and promoting the major film.

