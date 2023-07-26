'You will pass out...': Elon Musk shares his take on Barbie amid patriarchy debate

A section of viewers has dubbed the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer "anti-man" and criticised it

Barbie sets are displayed for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. (AFP)

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM

Barbie is turning out to be a smash hit at the box office, but not everyone is happy about the Greta Gerwig directorial. A section of viewers has dubbed the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer "anti-man", while criticising the portrayal of feminism in the movie.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, too, has shared his thoughts, in what is seen as a dig at the much-talked about movie.

"If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word "patriarchy", you will pass out before the movie ends,” Musk said on Twitter.

Musk's observation came in response to a meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new "X" name for his microblogging platform to Oppenheimer. It also came amid a raging social media debate over wokeism.

Conservative commentator and columnist Ben Shapiro claimed that he was forced to watch the film. Shapiro, in a tweet, wrote, “My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”

According to Jack Posobiec, senior editor at HumanEvents.com, Barbie is “possibly the most anti-male film ever made”. Sharing a clip from the film featuring Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Posobiec wrote, “Here is Ken singing about 'blonde fragility' in the insanely woke new Barbie. This is possibly the most anti-male film ever made.”

Republican Reps. (Florida) Matt Gaetz's wife Ginger has said that people must "skip the theatre".

In a tweet, she said, "Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I would recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theatre."

Ginger added, "The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment. The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalise the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."

Ginger has also listed some pros and cons. She ended her note by saying, "I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down.”

On the other hand, Barbie also received positive responses, with critics praising 39-year-old Gerwig.

"This is a truly original work - one of the smartest, funniest, sweetest, most insightful and just plain flat-out entertaining movies of the year,' Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times said, according to Daily Mail.

"Barbie is well worth seeing on the big screen. This campy mix of genres is a summer blockbuster for a reason and will be a perfect position for both young adults and those who have outgrown playing with dolls but wish to reminisce," Zofia Wijaszka of The Film Nerdette wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

Barbie clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt among others, at the box office.

