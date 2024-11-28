You can still see the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi - here's how

Chris Martin (Photo by Reuters)

Missed your chance to get Coldplay tickets? Well, it seems the stars, they shine for you… now there’s another way for you to guarantee your attendance and a fun staycation to boot.

British band Coldplay are returning to the UAE in January when they’ll play at four shows. These gigs are sold out. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t see them.

Here’s the way this works: from November 28, people can book their stay at some hotels in Abu Dhabi and secure their spot.

Who is offering what?

Some Yas Island hotels have packages starting from Dh2,795, which include a two-night stay at select Abu Dhabi hotels, along with breakfast and two event tickets. This package provides access to General Admission. If you want a more plush experience, check out the Dh3,015 packages which bring Category 4 tickets to ther table.

Stay at Saadiyat Island and have a look at the deal starting at Dh4,689 that will get you a two-night stay at one of Saadiyat’s world-class 5-star beachfront resorts, complete with breakfast and Category 4 concert tickets for two adults. For bookings, go to www.yasisland.com or www.saadiyatisland.ae. Now, are you ready for a stage full of stars? ALSO READ: Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Flight ticket prices soar by up to 300% amid demand from Asia, GCC Upcoming concerts in the UAE: Sold-out shows for Coldplay, Eminem, Akon and others