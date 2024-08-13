You can now have group chats on TikTok

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 5:26 PM

TikTok on Monday unveiled a major update to its platform, introducing group chats and stickers for direct messages.

Users can now send and receive messages with their friends, and the new group chat feature allows up to 32 people per chat. However, for safety reasons, this feature will not be available to teenagers aged 13 to 15.

According to TikTok's blog post, "TikTok inspires self-expression, providing an easy way to share authentic and relatable content. Group Chat harnesses this power, allowing you to create a shared viewing experience with friends, family, and communities. Watch, comment, and react together in real time, making every interaction more dynamic and connected."

To enhance user comfort, TikTok provides options to mute and block users in a chat. Additionally, users can report messages or entire chats if needed.