'WWE2K 24', 'Rise of the Ronin' and more: Top upcoming video games of the month

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 6:09 PM

March 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers, with a diverse lineup of titles catering to every taste and preference. Whether you're a fan of action-packed shooters, immersive RPGs, or epic space adventures, there's something for everyone to look forward to. So mark your calendars, sharpen your skills, and get ready to embark on unforgettable gaming journeys with these top releases:

WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 celebrates forty years of WrestleMania with an immersive gaming experience. Relive iconic moments in the 2K Showcase of the Immortals, featuring legendary matches. The game boasts a diverse roster of WWE Legends and current Superstars with ultra-realistic graphics. New match types like Casket and Ambulance matches are introduced, along with MyRISE mode for career progression. Build your faction in MyFACTION, control the WWE Universe in Universe mode, and manage brands and Superstars in MyGM mode. With expanded features and gameplay options, WWE 2K24 offers an unparalleled wrestling experience.

Release Date: March 8

Platform(s): PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S

Contra: Operation Galuga

The classic '80s run-'n'-gun action game Contra returns with a modern makeover, featuring updated graphics, sound, stages, enemies, and play mechanics. Join elite Contra commandos Bill Rizer and Lance Bean as they battle the Red Falcon terrorist group on the Galuga Islands. With intense co-op combat for up to four players, players can run, jump, and shoot their way through eight levels using a devastating arsenal of weapons, stackable upgrades, and powerful Overload abilities. With customizable difficulty settings and additional challenge options, the true Contra legacy lives on in this action-packed reboot. Key features include multiple playable characters, epic boss battles, and a wealth of extra content.

Release Date: March 12

Platform(s): PC, PS, Xbox, Switch

Horizon Forbidden West

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition on PC. This edition includes the main game along with bonus content like the Burning Shores story expansion. Explore a vast and perilous new frontier, facing mysterious threats and encountering awe-inspiring machines and tribes. As Aloy, uncover the secrets behind the world's impending demise, forge alliances, and unravel the mysteries of the ancient past to restore order and balance to the post-apocalyptic world.

Release Date: March 21

Platform(s): PC

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma is an action-RPG driven by narrative, allowing players to shape their experience through character customization, party selection, and tactical approach. The introduction of Pawns adds a layer of mystery and shared adventure. Powered by advanced physics, AI, and the RE Engine, Dragon's Dogma 2 immerses players in a rich fantasy world. The story kicks off in an underground prison resonating with the Dragon's voice, marking the start of an epic quest to rediscover a lost destiny and seize the throne.

Release Date: March 22

Platform(s): PS5, PC, XSX/S

Rise of the Ronin

Team NINJA presents an open-world action RPG steeped in combat, set in a tumultuous 19th-century Japan. Assume the role of a masterless samurai, known as a Ronin, and navigate a world where your fate is yours to forge. The storyline evolves based on your decisions and allegiances. Engage in pivotal missions where choices matter, utilizing a multi-choice system that impacts the narrative trajectory, whether through acts of assassination or safeguarding pivotal figures.

Release Date: March 22

Platform(s): PS5

ALSO READ: