World Tennis League concerts: Akon, Sean Paul join the line-up

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:56 AM

It’s official. Grammy Award winning-artist Akon is coming to the UAE. He’ll be playing at Etihad Arena on December 21, as part of the World Tennis League concerts. And what's more - he'll be joined by Reggae legend Sean Paul.

The World Tennis League will take place between December 19 and December 22.

They join a stellar line-up of musicians, including rockstar Bryan Adams and American pop diva Anastacia.

Anastacia will belt out songs such as I’m Outta Love and Freak of Nature on December 20, while Bryan Adams, will perform on the opening night of WTL 2024.

Akon, who performed in the previous edition of the World Tennis League, will be singing favourites such as Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You.

Sean Paul, meanwhile, will make you move to hits such as Temperature, Get Busy, and We Be Burnin'.