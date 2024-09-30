E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

World Tennis League concerts: Akon, Sean Paul join the line-up

They will take the stage on December 21

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:56 AM

It’s official. Grammy Award winning-artist Akon is coming to the UAE. He’ll be playing at Etihad Arena on December 21, as part of the World Tennis League concerts. And what's more - he'll be joined by Reggae legend Sean Paul.

The World Tennis League will take place between December 19 and December 22.


They join a stellar line-up of musicians, including rockstar Bryan Adams and American pop diva Anastacia.

Anastacia will belt out songs such as I’m Outta Love and Freak of Nature on December 20, while Bryan Adams, will perform on the opening night of WTL 2024.

Akon, who performed in the previous edition of the World Tennis League, will be singing favourites such as Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You.

Sean Paul, meanwhile, will make you move to hits such as Temperature, Get Busy, and We Be Burnin'.

In the mood for music and matches? Concert ticket holders can upgrade their experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the Tennis matches for the day.

Tickets are on sale at etihadarena.ae.

ALSO READ:

CT Desk

More news from Entertainment