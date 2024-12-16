'Women-centric cinema should be brought to mainstream': Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar. Photo: AFP

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Sunday, emphasised the importance of women-centric films and called for more roll outs.

Speaking at the programme Cine Srishti: Bhartiya Drishti, organised by Sanskar Bharati, he said: "It was a very good programme organised by Sanskar Bharati. There was a very good discussion, especially today there was a discussion on women-centric cinema."

Bhandarkar, known for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Fashion, added that there is a need to make more women-centric films.

"There was a good panel here and many things were discussed like how women-centric films should be increased further in Bollywood and how they should be supported. I have always made films on different topics, whether it is Page 3, Corporate, Fashion, Heroine or Babli Bouncer...More filmmakers, producers and production houses should come and support such women-centric films and good topics so that our women-centric cinema can be brought to the mainstream," he said.

Bhandarkar was also honoured during the event on Sunday.

He also recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he said: "I am very happy to be here. I have been attending for almost 20 or 22 years. I have been involved in various capacities — sometimes as part of the standing committee, sometimes as a jury member, and sometimes as the chairman. It's a place where filmmakers from all over the world, as well as different states of India, come together. A lot of good films are showcased here, and it always feels great to be part of it," he said.