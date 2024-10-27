Woman accuses Chris Brown of rape on Sean Combs' yacht in new documentary

Chris Brown (Photo by AFP)

A new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence is set to premiere on Sunday, October 27 on Investigation Discovery (ID), featuring multiple women who have come forward with serious allegations against the R&B singer.

Among these accounts is one from an anonymous woman, referred to as Jane Doe, who alleged that she was raped by Brown in December 2020 aboard a yacht owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to People magazine.

In the documentary, Doe recounted her experience after moving to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career. During a trip to Miami, she received an invitation to Combs' yacht, where she discovered that Chris Brown would also be present.

"I thought it was a sign that he could maybe be able to help me or guide me or give me some advice," she explained.

Doe claimed that after consuming beverages handed to her by Brown, she began to feel disoriented. "I started to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy," she recalled.

According to her, Brown then led her to a bedroom where the alleged assault took place. "I was so disgusted," she was quoted as saying by People magazine.

Brown's attorneys have categorically denied Doe's claims, labelling them as entirely fabricated. A representative for Brown has not responded to requests for comment. Sean Combs' attorney also declined to comment amid ongoing legal issues facing the music mogul.

Following the incident, Doe attempted to process her experience through conversations with Brown, but it wasn't until she sought therapy that she labelled the event as sexual assault.

"I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn't, it was. It was rape," she asserted.

Doe's previous legal attempts to pursue justice were met with setbacks, including a judge dismissing her case in 2022 due to "lack of prosecution".

However, she has since regained legal representation, with attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd expressing her unwavering belief in Doe's story: "I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100 percent true."