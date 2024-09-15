William Zabka pays tribute to late 'Karate Kid' co-star Chad McQueen

The actor is known for her roles in 'Halo' and 'Dune: Prophecy'
William Zabka, famed for his role in The Karate Kid, has fond memories of his friend and co-star Chad McQueen, who passed away recently.
McQueen's family, on Thursday, confirmed his death, sharing that the actor and race car driver died on Wednesday, September 11, in Palm Springs at the age of 63.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the actor shared pictures from their time together on The Karate Kid set.
McQueen played Dutch, a member of the Cobra Kai in the original 1984 film and its 1986 sequel, The Karate Kid Part II.
In his post, Zabka shared both behind-the-scenes photos and group shots of McQueen with other cast members. One photo shows McQueen, Zabka, Rob Garrison, Ron Thomas, Tony O'Dell, and the late Pat Morita (who played Mr. Miyagi) enjoying ice cream together.
Along with the pictures Zabka added a heartfelt caption that read, "Sadly, we lost the legendary Chad McQueen yesterday. I have so many great memories of him when we were filming the Karate Kid. He was truly one of kind. He marched to the beat of his own drum and always made me laugh. We would caravan to set everyday -- him in his silver Porsche, music blasting, and me in my Honda Accord. He was the baddest of the OG Cobra's in the most fun and entertaining way."
"I'm so thankful I had the chance to reconnect with him over the past few years. It was like no time had gone by at all. My love and deepest sympathies to his wife and family. RIP Chadwick -- my dear friend & Cobra Kai brother 4 ever," his post further read.
Zabka and McQueen's Karate Kid co-star Ron Thomas also commented on Zabka's post, saying, " The brotherhood we share. The memories. The stories -- like the one with a certain sock . R.I.P. brother Chad."
McQueen was the son of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen. Following in his father's footsteps, Chad became both an actor and a professional race car driver. He appeared in films like Death Ring, Firepower, and Red Line before focusing on car racing in the 1990s. His last movie appearance was in 2001's Fall: The Price of Silence.
