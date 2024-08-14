'Will take family for Umrah': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reveals plans after bagging Olympic Gold

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 12:18 PM

Arshad Nadeem has made history for Pakistan by winning the country’s first individual gold medal. The 27-year-old athlete achieved a major milestone by securing first place in the men’s javelin final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His triumph has sparked widespread joy throughout Pakistan, especially in his hometown of Khanewal, Punjab. Nadeem is now actively engaging with the media to discuss his remarkable achievement.

In a recent interview that has gone viral, Nadeem shared his future plans with a Pakistani news reporter. When asked about his next steps, he humorously replied, “Paise ikatha karne hai,” which translates to “I need to collect and save money now.”

Reporter : what's your Next plan ?



Arshad Nadeem : abhi filhal yahi plan hai k "Maal" akatha krna hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/qwk2nl8icS — Mr Zia (@iammrzia) August 12, 2024

Nadeem also expressed his intention to use his prize money to take his parents and wife on the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.

"Before Olympics, I had planned with my parents and wife about going for Umrah," he said. "Now, once I've collected the money, we will go for Umrah."

Social media users praised him for his humility and sincerity.