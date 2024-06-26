Will Smith to debut song at 2024 BET awards

‘The X Factor’ star on K-pop, talent shows and TikTok
BET has revealed that actor Will Smith will debut a brand-new song during his upcoming performance at the 2024 BET Awards.
The annual ceremony in Los Angeles, slated to air live on June 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, promises to be a standout event with Smith's much-anticipated musical contribution, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Connie Orlando, Executive VP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy at BET, expressed excitement over Smith's return to the stage saying, "From his start as a rapper to the Fresh Prince to being a box-office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honoured to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage. We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed."
Smith's illustrious career spans decades, beginning with his breakthrough as one half of the legendary hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. His musical journey includes hits such as Parents Just Don't Understand, Summertime, and solo successes like Gettin' Jiggy Wit It and Miami.
Transitioning seamlessly into acting, Smith has worked on movies such as Bad Boys, Men in Black, Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness.
His most recent triumph was winning the Best Leading Actor Oscar in 2022 for his role in King Richard.
Notably, Smith made headlines in 2022 for an incident at the Academy Awards, where he physically confronted comedian Chris Rock onstage after a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The incident led to Smith resigning from the Academy and a ban from Academy events for a decade, though he has since apologised for his actions.
Earlier this year, Smith electrified audiences at Coachella alongside J Balvin, performing the theme song from Men in Black.
The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, promises to be a star-studded affair, honouring achievements in music and entertainment.
Usher will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while a lineup of performances from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Victoria Monet, and Tanner Adell will captivate audiences throughout the evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Drake leads the nominations with seven mentions across various categories, reflecting his ongoing impact on contemporary music.
