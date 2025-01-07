Will Smith teases 'Matrix' return

Actor Will Smith has set social media abuzz with a cryptic post that led fans to believe he might be joining the next Matrix film.

The actor shared a series of intriguing lines referencing the iconic 1997 sci-fi film, making it appear as though he could be stepping into the shoes of Neo, a role he famously turned down over two decades ago.

The post, which included the line, "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix," teased what might have been a different version of the legendary movie.

Smith went on to add, "He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time," reflecting on his decision to pass on the groundbreaking role that ultimately went to Keanu Reeves.

The post further read, "But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?" followed by the chilling words, "Wake up Will... The Matrix has you..."

While the post generated significant buzz, with many speculating that Smith was gearing up to return to the Matrix universe, sources have clarified that Smith is not attached to the new Matrix project currently in development at Warner Bros, said Deadline.

Instead, the tease is related to his upcoming music project, marking his return to the music industry after nearly two decades.

Smith, who hasn't released an album since Lost and Found in 2005, is preparing new music for his fans.

His last album featured the hit single Switch, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his third and final top 10 hit, according to Deadline.

In June 2024, Smith released his first single in close to 20 years, titled You Can Make It, a gospel hip-hop track featuring singer Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.