Will Smith surprises Coachella audience with 'Men in Black' performance

Will Smith performs at Coachella on Sunday night.

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:10 PM

In a thrilling surprise appearance at Coachella, Will Smith joined J Balvin on stage to perform the iconic track "Men in Black," reported The Hollywood Reporter. The performance, which took place on Sunday night, saw Smith donned in sunglasses and the classic black suit, mimicking his character from the 1997 hit film "Men in Black," where he and Tommy Lee Jones played agents tasked with regulating alien activities on Earth.

The stage was lively with backup dancers in alien costumes and an oversized alien head prop enhancing the interstellar theme. The act concluded with Balvin humorously being escorted off stage by two individuals dressed in black suits, while Smith showcased the memory-wiping device featured in the film, used on people exposed to alien encounters.

"Men in Black" was a major box office success, grossing over $250 million domestically and leading to three more films, the most recent being the 2019 spin-off "Men in Black: International," which did not star the original duo.

This year's Coachella was marked by numerous unexpected performances, with artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton, and Kesha—who made a bold statement during her set—drawing significant attention.

