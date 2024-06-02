Will Smith, Martin Lawrence share 'little things' about each other that annoy them

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 12:29 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM

Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been close friends and on-screen partners for decades, yet they still get on each other's nerves at times. During the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the two experienced actors discussed the minor peculiarities about each other that irritate them, reported People.

"He likes to rehearse all the time," Lawrence, said of Smith.

Smith replied, "That's funny. I definitely like to..."

"It's not a hate, but there's a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle," he said. "He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It's like, 'Yo, man!'"

Lawrence jokingly responded, "That's because I can't babysit water."

The two actors, who play Miami-based detective pair Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the blockbuster action film franchise, which debuted in 1995, also discussed how it feels to finally have the fourth feature completed and set to hit theatres on June 6.