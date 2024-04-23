Will Shah Rukh Khan reprise his role as a don?

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:08 PM

Known for his iconic performances in grey roles, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another intriguing portrayal. While he's not playing Farhan Akhtar's 'Don' for the franchise's next instalment, the actor is set to portray a different kind of don in his upcoming film "King."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and marking his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, this project promises a fresh take on the charismatic actor's repertoire, Hindustan Times said quoting a report by Pinkvilla.

A source revealed, "Shah Rukh Khan understands his audience's desire to see him in nuanced roles. 'King' is his passion project, meticulously crafted with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. The character, with its aura of attitude and swag, presents shades of grey, perfectly tailored for SRK."

While the character design is complete, director Siddharth Anand is fine-tuning the action sequences with international stunt teams. Sujoy Ghosh, on the other hand, is crafting the dialogue draft. Shah Rukh Khan himself is deeply involved in the creative process, even training alongside Suhana for the film's innovative action scenes.

This isn't Shah Rukh's first rendezvous with morally complex characters. From the obsessed lover in "Darr" to the vengeful anti-hero in "Baazigar" and the menacing presence in "Raees," he's continually challenged cinematic norms.

Although his iconic portrayal of Don won't continue in the franchise, Shah Rukh Khan's penchant for grey characters ensures an exciting journey ahead in "King," promising a fresh, captivating narrative for audiences to savour.

