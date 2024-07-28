Why singer Shaan loves performing in Dubai

Curtis is currently filming 'Freaky Friday 2' opposite Lindsay Lohan
Renowned Indian playback singer Shaan is coming to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena for his first-ever performance at the venue on August 31.
The concert, titled "Live, Love, Laugh Shaan Se," will feature timeless Bollywood classics from the past four decades. The popular singer is celebrated for his versatility and has recorded numbers for top Bollywood films and produced hits such as Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, and countless more. So far, Shaan has recorded over 3000 songs and hosted several TV shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and The Voice India.
We caught up with Shaan who expressed his excitement about performing in Dubai, highlighting the city's lively audience. The concert promises a high-energy show with live band accompaniment, choreography, and visual elements. Edited excerpts from the interview:
You're coming back to Dubai for a performance after a while. How do you feel?
It feels great. I've always wanted to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena after hearing such rave reviews from other artists. I decided that if I ever came back to Dubai, it had to be at this venue. I'm glad it's finally happening on August 31. I'm really looking forward to it.
What can audiences except from the concert?
For the Dubai performance, I'm adding new elements like choreography and dance, which I've never done before. I'm working on fitness and my songs' hook steps to give a complete performance, not just singing. There will be singing, interaction, and choreographed dancing. I'm working hard to ensure our live act is perfect, with smooth transitions, little stories, and high energy. The concert is called "Live, Love, Laugh Shaan Se," and it will include songs about life, love, and various relationships. There will be choreography, dancers, and mashups of my older songs. It will be an entertaining and meaningful experience. I want to give my best because Dubai audiences are spoiled for choice, and I want to meet their expectations.
What goes through your mind right before you get on stage?
I have some pre-concert routines like voice warm-ups, light pushups, and a little workout to get the adrenaline pumping. I get a best of luck call from my wife, and if she's in Dubai, she gives it in person. I also pray to my mother for blessings. The band and I hold hands and say a prayer. I also listen to some of the verses from my guru, I keep running that with my earphones on. These routines set me up for the concert.
You've performed worldwide. Do you ever get used to it, or is each experience different?
You never get used to live performances. Even after 100 good shows, the 101st can go wrong. Many factors need to align for a perfect show, including audience support. The first 15-20 minutes are always filled with nervous energy. I am worried, and I keep wondering if I am going to get a full house, if I have the tickets sold, and how can I manage their expectations. After that, I settle in, feed off the audience's energy, and it becomes an incredible experience. When the show nears its end, you're so charged that you could you could go on for another three hours because you know you're feeding off that happiness from the audience.
So what do you think about the Dubai crowd?
The Dubai crowd is the best. I've always said this. Outside of India, Dubai is where I enjoy performing the most. I've had many memorable shows in Dubai, including the ones with my dear friend KK. And so this time around, I'll definitely want to do a special tribute to him. As for my last show in Dubai, it was at the Expo, which was massive and brilliant. I hope this one will be even bigger and better.
What are your feelings towards Dubai, and what do you enjoy doing here?
My wife and I love shopping in Dubai; it's the best destination for it. We enjoyed visiting Atlantis with our kids for the slides and adventure. Dubai offers amazing restaurant experiences, and we have many friends and relatives here. Time flies when we're in Dubai. We spend 4-5 days here and it always feels too short.
ALSO READ:
Curtis is currently filming 'Freaky Friday 2' opposite Lindsay Lohan
Prince Harry to attend next round of festivities
He woke up to a pop on April 14 only to find out that shots had been fired
The popular social media personality was involved in a fatal accident which claimed her life in Turkey
Soniya Bansal recently had a panic attack during an awards show
Check out her huge oval-shaped diamond ring
The Arctic Challenge will see the crew navigate harsh environments in an eight-meter boat